D'Aguilar Urges 'Jaded' Owners To Help Develop Harbourfront

Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar revealed yesterday he is trying to engage harbourfront real estate owners over plans to develop and create economic activity in the downtown district, but acknowledged they were "very jaded" having seen repeated talks with government fall though over the years.
While addressing tourism industry stakeholders at the British Colonial Hilton yesterday, Mr D'Aguilar said: "When you look at downtown Nassau and the port of Nassau, that is not something I would not necessarily be proud of. The government is seriously underresourced to correct that problem. I'm thinking that some sort of public private partnership in the management of that port is probably the best solution. Now when you come onto Bay Street, that is another issue because you have so many different owners at varying stages of wealth. Trying to get all of them in one room to agree to do one thing is a challenge."
He continued: "In order to make Bay Street better, it needs three components, a living component, parking component and a food and beverage component. Right now, it has no parking component or living component. I'm trying to engage the owners, seven of them I believe. I'm going to start there and see if we can create economic activity and build out that space. You have to bear in mind the owners are very jaded. I have to rebuild their excitement about doing something down there.They have started and stopped so many times they are jaded about starting again. I'm working on that. That's one of the first meetings that I had when I took office."
Back in 2014, following China State Construction's acquisition of the British Colonial Hilton, then Prime Minister Perry Christie indicated that: "The developer has indicated its willingness to join in a public/private sector partnership with the Government and other stakeholders along Bay Street to implement an overall plan for redevelopment, extending from Arawak Cay in the west to Potter's Cay in the east."
Brent Symonette, now Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration minister had previously told Tribune Business that he and his family, along with other property owners, had provided the Government with various options for the boardwalk, which is supposed to run east from the British Colonial Hilton all the way to Potter's Cay Dock. He warned, however, that downtown Nassau's major property owners, his family among them, would not invest in the redevelopment of their landholdings until the Government gave them "the rules of the game". Potential changes to height restrictions on downtown Nassau buildings is viewed as one of the impediments. Current height restrictions in the downtown Nassau area limit properties to a maximum of four storeys.
killemwitdakno 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
You don't need parking. Just trolley in. It'll be like City walk Orlando.
There's enough to do in the rest of Nassau in a short amount of time , sounds like you've never looked at TripAdvisor. Local Tour guides should be lined up with their busses like in Roatan and Cayman.
Should have got the Chinese to build a waterfront for all their damn trouble.
If Oasis Freeport and Lucaya can't be helped, I don't expect the harbor to appear.
Try to preserve Bay's historical image as well.
killemwitdakno 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
A sampler is never going to spend the same as a overnighter unless the cruises were parked for 24 hrs, but still, no one is going to blow $1500 in one day on their first stol when the cruise is expensive and all inclusive.
Focus on conversions. Quirky promos like collect points for discounts on any future travel when you check in at participating locations. Hello foursquare and fb check ins, there's other apps too.
Nassau and the other islands should be promoted on those strange private islands.
Some cruise excursions offer boat charters to another island for a day. Although the private islands aren't close enough to Nassau.
You've got to utilize the onboard hosts as well , share knowledge of loca shoping with them as it's their job to direct person to what to buy at the port. Make sure theirs enough on the cruise room commercials. Maybe local places can submit. Utilize reps to distribute your own MOT brochure when docked, even if gorilla. (Why am I doing all this without getting paid .. )
Free wifi on Bay will always be a catch since the internet is $100 onboard.
Y'all owe me this $1m you just cut from Freeport's office.
killemwitdakno 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
You don't need restaurants either if theeyre not lining up. Just bring in the food trucks.
