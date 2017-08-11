Fort Charlotte's Camp Believe Holds Closing Ceremony

FORT Charlotte Camp Believe, sponsored by the Fort Charlotte Community Development Association and Alfred Sears, QC, recently concluded another summer session filled with fun and activities.

The camp celebrated its 16th year in existence and held an exuberant ceremony at St Michael's Methodist Church for the 80 campers who successfully completed four weeks of civics, arts & craft, sewing, Junkanoo arts, English, health, music and dance.

At the closing ceremony, moderated by trained teacher Earnestine Sears, the campers displayed their talents by performing skits, songs, dances and poems for an appreciative audience of parents and friends.

Each year, the Fort Charlotte Community Centre hosts a free four-week summer camp for children living in the Fort Charlotte community ranging from ages 5 to 15. During these weeks, the campers are provided with a hot lunch, drinks, snacks and supplies for their activities. The camp is the brainchild of former Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears who re-established the community centre in 2001.

During the summer camp, the campers experienced a myriad of activities that developed each camper creatively, intellectually and culturally. The campers engaged in jewelry making, sewing, baking and dance classes. They also brushed up on their mathematics, reading comprehension and essay writing skills. A favourite activity for campers was the cultural field trip to the Junkanoo World Museum, located in Fort Charlotte. Its founder, Quinton "Barabbas" Woodside, gave the campers a lecture on the importance of preserving Bahamian heritage and sponsored a workshop for the campers on creating Junkanoo costumes and craft-work. In addition, the campers engaged in conversations with three guest speakers. Dr Reynaldo Scavella spoke about health, wellness and hygiene; motivational speaker Duquesa Dean encouraged campers to define and pursue their goals and Mr Sears shared his childhood stories to motivate the campers to dream larger than their current circumstances.

The camp was led by Inzolet Woodside, a teacher at Tiny Tot. She was supported by four other trained teachers and 14 young facilitators, some of whom had been campers themselves, and numerous volunteers from the community. Rev Dr Philip Stubbs, in partnership with the Fort Charlotte Development Association, allowed the closing ceremony to be held at St Michael's Methodist Church again this year.

Camp Believe is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when members of the community come together, pool resources, time, effort and skills in an effort to contribute to the development of our youth.