Four Held Over Marijuana Seizure

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men are in police custody in connection with the seizure of a quantity of marijuana early Thursday morning.

The drug bust happened shortly after 9.30am off Blue Hill Road.

According to reports, Mobile Division officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a home on Blue Hill Road, where they uncovered a quantity of marijuana.

The lone male occupant of the home was arrested and three other males were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

Officers also arrested 16 other persons, during the past 24 hours for, stealing, causing damage, causing harm and outstanding court warrants.

In other crime news, police are on the hunt for two men responsible for an armed robbery Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, a man pulled up to his home, in his white Honda Accord off Bernard Road, when two males armed with handguns approached and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.