Hunt For Missing Men

POLICE in Grand Bahama are looking for two men who were reported missing.

The missing men are Emmanuel Sandokan "Pitty" Miller, 39, of Cadney Drive in Freeport and Kevin Aldrovendi Bethel, 34, of Coral Reef Loop in Freeport.

Mr Miller was last seen on Thursday, August 3, around 3pm on Midshipmen Road in Freeport. He frequents the areas of Garden Villas and Weddell Avenue.

Mr Bethel was also last seen on Thursday, August 3, sometime around 3pm, on Midshipmen Road. He also frequents the areas of Garden Villas and Weddell Avenue.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.