‘Publish Jobs Of Permit Holders’

SENATOR Ranard Henfield, leader of the We March protest movement, wants the government to disclose the list of jobs and positions for which work permits have been issued to non-Bahamians to perform.
In a Facebook post this week he noted: “I'm (also) urging the government to indicate how long these positions/persons have been on work permits. Upon production of this report, Bahamians would know which upper and middle management jobs will be available at the end of that 12 month success plan period."
Asked about this, a government minister granted anonymity to discuss a matter not officially reviewed by the government, expressed openness to it but added that any such matter would have to be considered by Cabinet before a position is taken.
I have always been disturbed by resorts putting Bahamian staff on two to three day work weeks after receiving millions of dollars in concessions," Mr Henfield wrote. "Not to mention the fact that shares in these resorts had not been sold to Bahamian staff. I have always been disturbed by resorts and expat-owned businesses closing for months while staff don't receive salaries during the closure. Some of these business owners have skipped town, never to return while staff are waiting to be paid."
Post-Emancipation Day, the Bahamas should no longer allow Bahamian workers to be exploited by investors and hoteliers, Mr Henfield said.
"For starters, at least 60 per cent of upper and middle management of every resort/hotel should, by law come August 2018, implement a twelve month succession plan to replace the large amount of non-Bahamian workers with Bahamian workers.” he wrote. “We have too many of our people with the qualifications in hotel management that are unemployed or underemployed while expats are raking in 10's of thousands of dollars each year."
In May, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has directed government officials to ensure that no foreigner should get a work permit where there are qualified Bahamians to fill that position.
Speaking about the Free National Movement’s position on the issue at the time, Mr Foulkes said the Minnis administration is committed to maximising Bahamian employment where possible adding that the government is in talks with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a $20m loan for apprenticeship and workforce training.
Senator Foulkes said since assuming his post after the May 10 election, he has been “very strict” in approving labour certificates for work permits and has denied or deferred many of them.
“The prime minister has given me directions to ensure that no foreigner gets a permit where there is a Bahamian available to do the job,” he said at the time.
Comments
Economist 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Senator Henfield clearly does not understand what needs to be done to create employment. Getting a list of work permits is not the answer.
Indeed, if we issued many more work permits he would find that employment of us Bahamians would grow
OldFort2012 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Absolutely right. But he has his future political career to think about. How else is someone with no qualifications whatsoever supposed to make a great living, if not from constant suckling at the teat of the taxpayer? And to do that he has to spout the rubbish the unwashed masses want to hear.
jackbnimble 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
No qualifications? Mr. Henfield is a trained attorney.
TalRussell 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Comrade "We March" Senator Ranard, is wasting no time draining whatever little red battery life he started out with..... But I thinks Minnis done knew appointing him to the Upper Red Chamber - couldn't possibly stop this Maverick from fast draining down his red battery's charge. Now, let's wait see if he outlasts the Green Party's Bran's time sitting up in the Senate? I knows you're asking..... Bran Who.... But don't count Bran out just yet ..... I hear Minnis is all 'locked and loaded' for a cushy political appointment job for Bran? They says best keep your political enemies in sight...... likes PM Christie did with the Pot cake!
jackbnimble 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Publishing the names is not the only answer. It's also fixing the system. How else do you explain why a foreigner is able to keep a job for 10 years in the same position without anyone noticing that no one was trained to replace him.
Check this out: The procedure to get a work permit especially for a high-ranking job requires that you first apply for a Labour Certificate. In order to get the Labour Certificate you have to advertise the job for three consecutive days one of the local newspapers. The application for the Labour Certificate requires that you submit the responses to the ad. So even if a "qualified Bahamian" has applied for the job, what do you do? You simply don't send his response with your application. Instead you send the responses of the persons who did not qualify to make it look like there is no Bahamian qualified for the job.
Additionally on the application for the Labour Certificate you have to fill in the name of a Bahamian you are training to replace the expat. Any old "Jo Blow" will do. So how is it that 3 years later the expat is still on the job and nobody is noticing that his work permit is being renewed every year and the Bahamian who's name was put on the application form has yet to replace him.
The Labour Certificate is a waste of time. It's merely a formality and the persons who hire the expats know it.
But I blame the Government/Minister of Labour who have allowed it to happen. It explains why the place is saturated with foreigners. We do not follow through on our own policies. We do not have checks and balances.
Economist 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
It is interesting to note the immigration policies in Turks and also Cayman and then look at the amount of unemployment.
CatIslandBoy 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Some of you bloggers just make stuff up! Mr. Henfield is an attorney, and a brilliant one too. However, don't let a little fact get in the way of belittling a well-qualified young Bahamian. Tal, you just make up stuff that has no grounding whatsoever in any semblance of truth.
TalRussell 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Comrade CatIslandBoy, I would never post anything I know to be an outright lie. The key is to present lucid enough facts that will make readers question, if all the stars were aligned - could there be 'some ounce truth' to the post..... After all, I only get creative with politicians and the people they appoint and surround themselves with.... And, I never make it mean or personal.
killemwitdakno 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
The last time I saw this report, it was in the paper during the hurricane where of course no one probably saw it.
Department of statistics is useless if you can't go to their site and see it.
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
This guy lost his credibility when he said he would march within 100 days if the government didn't legislate a freedom of information act, instate a 2 term prime minister rule, and repeal vat on bread basket items.
We are 8 days out of the 100 day mark and its as if the senator post has muzzled his thrive for a better Bahamas.
"WE March leader Ranard Henfield, in his first speech as a senator yesterday, said the support Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has expressed for some of his organisation's demands is proof that the new administration is delivering what activists wanted.
Mr Henfield said that many demands of the We March organisation are on the table under the new "people's government" and they already have "ticks next to them."
In May, Mr Henfield released a list of demands of the government. A failure to accomplish them within the first 100 days of the administration would prompt his organisation to take to the streets and march again, he had said. The demands included lowering the cost of living and jailing corrupt politicians."
Henfield: Minnis support shows activists' success
