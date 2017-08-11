Three Years In Jail For Stealing Car

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to prison for three years and six months for stealing a car out of a sports bar's parking lot.

Chino Milord, 20, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday for the opening of his stealing and receiving trial for an incident that occurred on August 14, 2016.

He had initially been arraigned in November when he pleaded not guilty to allegations that he stole and/or dishonestly received a 2012 Kia Soul valued at $25,000, the property of Ricardo Davis.

However, in yesterday's proceedings, Milord changed his plea and admitted guilt to the stealing charge.

According to the prosecution's case, Milord stole the car from the Shut up and Shake It parking lot after removing Davis' keys off a pool table.

The chief magistrate told Milord that his actions "were most unfortunate."

"You absolutely had no intentions of returning the car to him. But when you break the rules you must be prepared to pay the consequences," the judge added before imposing a 42-month sentence at the Department of Correctional Services.

Police prosecutor Insp Edna Pratt withdrew the lesser charge of receiving given his guilty plea to the more serious offence.

The chief magistrate said the sentence takes effect from the date of conviction.