Tourism In Fear Over Crime Risk

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said because crime is “such an enormous problem” in New Providence, his ministry is “deathly” afraid every day that a tragic event will happen and the United States will issue another travel advisory.
Addressing tourism stakeholders recently at the Hilton, Mr D’Aguilar said visitor safety is a critical concern and the Ministry of Tourism will work with hotels and the Royal Bahamas Police Force to improve “interaction and provide a safer environment.”
“Safety is a major concern of the tourism sector and we are deathly scared every day of some tragic event happening and the United States putting out a travel advisory,” Mr D’Aguilar said.
“We in the Ministry of Tourism are going to interact with hotels especially at the particular facilities so that we can improve interaction with the police force.
“The Ministry of Tourism has a lot of events and I noticed that even though the ministry is paying for them, they are basically turning into great big parties for Bahamians and not turning into exponential events for our visitors. One of the things we have to do is ask ourselves why the hotels are not sending them there and one of the questions they are going to ask is ‘Is it safe for our guests?’ We have to ensure that it is a safe and fun environment for our visitors. It is a concern. Crime and safety is an enormous social problem here and it affects everything that we do.”
Last week, an international travel site listed the Bahamas as the sixth out of ten most dangerous places for unaccompanied women travellers to visit.
Trip.com, in a recent survey, listed the Bahamas just behind Peru and ahead of Colombia on its “Least Safe Countries for Solo Female Travellers”.
The story was picked up by popular international business magazine Forbes and published on its website Forbes.com.
The Forbes report also used information from a recent US State Department warning over New Providence’s crime rate.
In that report, the US State Department lists the criminal threat level for New Providence as “critical,” while also acknowledging an increase in criminal activity in Grand Bahama “this past year.”
In June, responding to a controversial video circulating on social media encouraging prospective visitors to avoid New Providence to preserve their own safety, Mr D’Aguilar said his ministry will “redouble” its marketing efforts to counter the “false information” contained in the video.
Still, at the time Mr D’Aguilar admitted that New Providence “is not something that we should be proud of,” adding that he is “unimpressed” with the experience cruise visitors have when they arrive at the Port of Nassau.
Mr D’Aguilar, in regretting the current state of affairs in New Providence, stressed that “our tourist product needs some work.”
There have been a spike of homicides over the past few weeks, with the most recent involving two men who were killed over the holiday weekend, one of whom was killed less than a month after he was released on bail.
Comments
OMG 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Maybe we should start by aresting the verbal filth that spews out of some Bahanian youth and educate patents and headteachers on how young women dress and behave in public.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Someone please remind this little white-haired yapping poodle that we, the people, are well aware of all the crime related problems he speaks of, and that he was not elected to remind us about them, but rather do something about them. There are few things worse than a politician who runs his mouth about nothing new simply because he just likes to hear himself yap.
sealice 42 minutes ago
I think we should just continue what we have been doing the past 10 years - let the killers out on bail and they are killed by their BRETHREN.... this is the closest we can come to capital punishment and it doesn't cost us a penny!!! Just send all the tourists to out islands, hell Freeport could use the boost....
SP 34 minutes ago
TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar lamenting crime as “such an enormous problem” in New Providence need step up to the plate and start revamping the "tourist experience" by addressing the ignorant, dangerous thugs in the jet ski, hair braiding, beach hawking and other low skill front line businesses and implementing systems that naturally remove the bad apples from the front lines of our tourism product.
This could be easily done by requiring everyone in front line tourism to have a certain level of education and also require them to earn a Bahama host certificate with high passing grades and issuing Bahama host I.D. certifying cards which would do wonders in eliminating the bad elements and immediately reduce tourist exposure to low lives, criminals and thugs that gravitate to these types of jobs.
Standing around talking and waiting for the inevitable to repeat itself is an unacceptable nonstarter....Get on with it!
DDK 28 minutes ago
“The Ministry of Tourism has a lot of events and I noticed that even though the ministry is paying for them, they are basically turning into great big parties for Bahamians and not turning into exponential events for our visitors." This makes no sense, if the visitors do not attend, stop the events. I think there are slightly more important things to spend tax payers dollars on than free parties.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
Comrades! Are you listening carefully to the Minister’s message to the world? All talk by a Tourism Minister is not only for local consumption.
An urgent call must go out to the red shirts government workers job ‘verification process’ to include Tourism Minister Dionisio’s answers to the competency-based questions on the job application the prime minister must have forgotten to get Loose Lips Sinks Tourism ‘The FONISIO’ to fill out - before his swearing-in as a crown minister by The Queen’s representative Dame Marguerite.
Obviously, this particular red shirt is much too underwater to represent the Bahamaland on the world’s tourism stage. PM, waste no time sending him back to supervise his Big Bad Boy Washers and Dryers. Miss Daisey would make for a far better World Spokesperson hire over at Ministry of Tourism?
by TalRussell
