‘Get Back To Plp Roots To Become Stronger’

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party can become a much stronger force if it returns to its roots of being a community, one of its senators told supporters over the weekend.

Fred Mitchell, former parliamentarian for Fox Hill, was updating PLP supporters on Saturday at a PLP branch meeting held in Dundas Town, Abaco on efforts to strengthen the political organisation. He stressed that installing structure to the existing organisation as well hosting annual party conventions would go a long way in making the party stronger over the long-term.

“You know, after a loss like this, it’s important for us together because it’s the community that makes us stronger and causes our hearts to burn within us and so that’s what the vice chair is doing, that’s what all of us are doing is to go back to all the communities that supported us and to say ‘we’re still here, our life is going on,’ and I tell the people in Fox Hill that 2,400 people voted for me in Fox Hill,” Mr Mitchell said.

“My opponent got 200 more than I did but 2,400 voted for me and so all those people continue to have a voice in Fox Hill. For me to step away from that would not be the right thing to do.

“And so that’s what the party has to do, it has to remember that there are people who still voted for us, who still trust us and who still want us to speak for them.

“If you pay attention to the current attitudes in the country, they want you to shut up, to be quiet, to say nothing even if you see wrong being done, just go into a, what’s the man’s name (Dionisio) D’Aguilar, the minister of tourism said we must go back in our hole and crawl back from where we came, that’s his advice to us.

“And it gets worse because when Shane Gibson was taken to court, and (allegedly) mistreated by the police (before) his arraignment, two pastors, one is the former archbishop, another is a current bishop, spoke up not about guilt or innocence, but about whether he was treated properly during the arraignment. And what do you have, you have a (former) judge of the court, someone who is responsible for administering justice, who comes out and says sit down and shut up, sit down and shut up.

“That’s what they want you to do is sit down and shut up, so tonight, I want to tell you that Fred Mitchell is not going to sit down and shut up. Now they could, I don’t know, whatever they want to do, as they say that ain’t going to happen because as long as you have whatever you have, if your voice is all you have, you use your voice. So, if it’s no, it’s no. If you agree with some things, fine. But if you disagree, don’t be afraid to disagree.”

The PLP was wiped out of office on May 10, only securing four out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly. Many veteran PLPs lost seats considered party strongholds and only one MP, Glenys Hanna Martin, won a seat in New Providence.

The opposition party secured 37 per cent of the nearly 160,000 votes that were cast on Election Day compared to the 57 per cent won by the Free National Movement.

Since then, the party has seen the resignation of former Prime Minster and PLP Leader Perry Christie, and the arraignment of three former parliamentarians: Ken Dorsett, Frank Smith, and Shane Gibson concerning various allegations of extortion, bribery and misconduct in public office.

Mr Mitchell on Saturday expressed hope that there would be a convention before the end of the year.

“The vice-chair said there’s going to be a convention in late October and I’m hoping there’s a convention but as part of what we’re doing, the rebuilding effort, is to try and get back to the old way of doing things, to put some structure in the way that the PLP operates and that there is an actual party organisation that you can depend on a regular basis throughout the years.”

The senator reminded the party that it needs to view itself like a church.

“On Sundays, you go to church, every week you meet, you sing from the same hymn sheet, you read from the Bible, repeat the creed, you see all the people who are Christians like you and you talk about all of the things that have happened over the past days, and you then say what we are the body of Christ, we are one body, by the spirit we are all baptised, one body.

“Political parties therefore have a similar message and that’s what we’re trying to get back to.”