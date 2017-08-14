‘Jobs Figures Vindicate Plp’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party embraced the newly released Labour Force survey results over the weekend, using the numbers that showed a slight decrease in unemployment to defend the legacy of the Christie administration.

“These figures represent further empirical evidence that the PLP did the heavy lifting and laid a firm and strong foundation of progress on which to build,” PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said in a statement on the newest job figures.

The labour force survey results show the unemployment rate dipping below ten per cent for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008, falling by 1.7 percentage points from 11.6 per cent to 9.9 per cent in April compared to the results in October 2016 when the survey was previously done.

The results show that no sector experienced a greater boost in employment than the civil service, which experienced a 29.2 per cent increase. The Minnis administration has pledged to take a more conservative approach to public sector hiring than its predecessor, placing a freeze on hiring in the civil service and expressing a willingness to fire some contract workers they deem burdensome.

The PLP has been critical of this approach, expressing concerns that dismissing public service workers will cause the economy to contract and possibly result in a recession.

Mr Roberts said the employment numbers show that 39,505 jobs were added to the economy between May 2012 and May 2017, 7,770 of which were added in the last six months of the Christie administration.

“This is the largest jobs expansion by any government administration in any five-year term,” he said. “The daunting challenge facing the FNM administration is to continue this positive pro-growth trend. It is unfortunate that the incoming FNM administration has started off on a losing wicket with its mass firing exercises while blaming it all on the PLP. The PLP accepts that more must be done for our people. We note that with an unemployment rate of 9.9 per cent just prior to the 2017 general elections, there are still some 20,000 unemployed people with more than 5,000 students graduating this year and joining the labour force. The FNM government has its work cut out for it.”

The Minnis administration did not react to the labour force survey results before press time yesterday, though an official said a response would come today.

The labour force survey was conducted between April 24 and April 30.

According to the survey, the unemployment rate in New Providence was 10.4 per cent; in Grand Bahama, it was 12.4 per cent and in Abaco it was 7.8 per cent.

“The private sector absorbed most of the new jobs since November 2016,” Senior Statistician Cyprianna Winters said Friday. “However, when examined by industry, the ‘community, school and personal service’ industry which includes the civil service, police service and the domestic services posted a 29.1 (per cent) increase in employment; hotels and restaurants posted a 26.2 per cent increase and construction posted 20 per cent increase.”

The unemployment rate among youth (ages 15-24) remained “considerably higher than any other age group,” Ms Winters said, though “there was a slight decline in the rate from 25.1 per cent in November 2016 to 24.1 per cent.”

The statisticians introduced a new category for public consumption in this year’s survey: the vulnerable employment category.

“These workers as defined by the (International Labour Organisation) are less likely to have formal work arrangements, and more likely to lack decent working conditions and are often characterised by inadequate earnings and benefits,” Ms Winters said.

This category includes people who have contracts allowing them to work for limited durations.

According to the statisticians, 8.2 per cent of employed people in the Bahamas fall into this category.

“During the period 2012 to 2017, the share of workers in vulnerable employment was fairly stable and ranged from 7.0 per cent to 9.2 per cent of the employed labour force,” Ms Winters said. “The percentage of men in this category was higher, although the percentage points differences between men and women were fairly small.”

The inclusion of this category comes after critics have for years complained that the surveys, typically done twice a year, are inflated by the inclusion of temporary job holders. In recent years the surveys have coincided with the presence of the carnival festival and hurricane clean-up efforts, events that often lead to temporary employment.

The statistics show that 16,370 people are considered vulnerable in this year’s survey, the most for a May survey conducted over the past five years.

The latest survey also shows that discouraged workers, people who did not look for work because they believed no jobs were available, have declined by 8.8 per cent.