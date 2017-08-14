Team Bahamas Performance Round-Up

LONDON, England: Here’s a look at how the Bahamas’ 24-member team performed at the 16th IAAF World Championships:

Men’s 100 metres

Warren Fraser - 3rd in heat four in the preliminary round of the 100m in 10.30 for 8th overall. 7th in heat in first round in 10.42 for 38th overall.

Men’s 200m

Teray Smith - 5th in heat in 20.77 for 34th overall.

Men’s 400m

Steven Gardiner - 1st in heat in the first round in 44.75 for 2nd overall; 1st in his heat in the semifinal in a national record of 43.89 for 1st overall and 2nd in the final in 44.41 for the silver.

Men’s high jump

Donald Thomas - 14th in Group A of the qualifying round with leap of 2.22m for 22nd overall.

Men’s 4 x 100m relay

Team of Warren Fraser, Shavez Hart, Sean Stuart and Teray Smith - disqualified in qualifying round.

Men’s 4 x 400m relay

Team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Ojay Ferguson and Ramon Miller ran 3:03.04, a season;s best, for 6th in qualifying heat fr 11th overall.

Women’s 200m

Shaunae Miller-Uibo - 1st in first round heat in 22.69 for 2nd overall; 1st in heat in semifinal in 22.49 for 2nd overall; 3rd in final in 22.15 for the bronze.

TyNia Gaither - 2nd in first round heat in 22.98 for 9th overall; 4th in semifinal heat in 22.85 for 8th overall; 8th in final in 23.07.

Anthonique Strachan - 3rd in first round heat in 22.23 for 15th overall; 8th in heat in semifinal heat in 23.21 for 16th overall.

Women’s 400m

Shaunae Miller-Uibo - 3rd in heat in 50.97 for 3rd overall; 1st in her heat in the semifinals in 50.36 for 1st overall; fourth in final in 50.49.

Women’s 100m hurdles

Devynne Charlton - 4th in first round heat in 13.02 for 19th overall; 6th in semifinal heat in 12.95 for 13th overall.

Women’s triple jump

Tamara Myers - 13th in Group B with 13.41m for 24th overall.

Women’s long jump

Bianca Stuart - 14th in Group B with 5.91m for 14th place in qualifying round for 28th overall.

Women’s 4 x 100m relay

Team of Devynne Charlton, Carmiesha Cox, Janae Ambrose and TyNia Gaither - did not finish qualifying round.

Women’s 4 x 400m relay

Team of Lanece Clarke, Christine Amertil, Anthonique Strachan and Shaquania Dorsett - did not finish.

Medal placement - tied with Hungary for 30th place.

Final placement - tied for 22nd with Colombia, Croatia and the Ivory Coast.