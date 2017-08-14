Turnquest: We Can Turn Bank Of The Bahamas Around

By Natario McKenzie
Business Tribune Reporter
nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net
Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest said yesterday the Minnis administration has the best opportunity to restore value to Bank of The Bahamas, telling this newspaper the government would not have injected $166m into the struggling bank if it did not believe it could turn it around.
"I think that we have the best opportunity certainly to restore value to the bank. I am very confident in the board that we have. They will have the full support of the government and we believe that we will be able to turn it around. We wouldn't be investing $166m if I didn't believe that there is an opportunity for the Bank for The Bahamas. At the end of the day, we believe in the professionalism and the ability of Bahamians," Mr Turnquest told Tribune Business yesterday.
The latest rescue will remove some $166m worth of "toxic" commercial loans from BOB's balance sheet and transfer them to the Bahamas Resolve special purpose vehicle (SPV). The loans, which are to be paid for at gross book value, will be exchanged for promissory notes (government IOUs or bonds) that will be provided by Bahamas Resolve. This will fill the hole left on BOB's balance sheet by the removal of the impaired loans.
"We are going to give them every opportunity to be successful. It is unfortunate that the bank got to this point but as we give the bank the opportunity to solve its issues, we will also diligently pursue those loans that we taken on to the Resolve Corporation to ensure that the Bahamian people are able to recover as much of those delinquent loans as possible. At the end of the day, this is a tremendous investment for the Bahamian people and we must return shareholder value to them," Mr Turnquest added.
Bahamas Resolve is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) created in October 2014 to facilitate the rescue of Bank of the Bahamas. The "bail out" saw a collective $45.2m in "bad loans", belonging to 13 delinquent borrowers, transferred from the BISX-listed institution to Bahamas Resolve, with the subsequent 'hole' in the bank's balance sheet plugged by $100m worth of government bonds.
The interest payments due to Bank of the Bahamas on those bonds were supposed to be serviced by the proceeds from Bahamas Resolve's sale/liquidation of "distressed assets" securing those loans - mainly high-end and apartment-style residential properties, together with some business premises.
Opposition financial services spokesman and Exuma MP Chester Cooper yesterday backed the Minnis administration's BOB rescue. In a statement, Mr Cooper noted that there was "no getting around" the fact that BOB has been in trouble over the course of several administrations. He noted that the government and ultimately the Bahamian taxpayers will be on the hook for the $166m to be transferred and the $100m transferred under the previous administration.
Comments
DDK 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
My Oh My! Is this a FLIP or a FLOP?
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
THIS IS A CATACLYSMIC 180 DEGREE FLOP - a huge political blunder that could easily spell the end of the political careers of both KP and Minnis. All of the waffling by KP out of both sides of his mouth on this matter sounds very much like what we have all heard from Christie many times before.....the same 'ole BS. It is beyond comprehension that Minnis and KP have apparently decided to betray their FNM's supporters by this inexplicable blatant act of hypocrisy in accepting and endorsing the same failed Bahama Resolve bailout model for BoB that was created by Christie and Halkitis. All of us remember only too well the many occasions during the recent election campaign that Minnis, time and time again, said he would (if elected PM) close the doors of both BoB and Bahamas Resolve in order to put an end to the great expense taxpayers would incur in funding their future operating losses indefinitely into the future. While campaigning Minnis made it quite clear over and over again that based on all of the information available in the public domain about BoB and its failed Bahamas Resolve bail out plan, both of these entities were in need of nothing more than a doctor's death certificate (an application for a court order that their affairs be wound up), a funeral service (a winding up process by one or more official liquidators under the supervision of the court) and a burial (eventual striking off by the Registrar of Companies). In the circumstances, it is unconscionable that Dr. Minnis and KP would go back on their word and now seek to keep both BoB and Bahamas Resolve on life support, knowing full well these entities have no hope whatsoever of recovery and therefore should not be allowed to continue receiving outrageously costly transfusions using taxpayers' dollars. We, the people, have every right to expect that Minnis and KP will re-evaluate their initial 'hasty' and ill-advised decision and do the right thing by us, rather than commit a colossal betrayal of FNM supporters that would result in certain political suicide.
Both Minnis and KP must surely understand that this hypocritical post-election change in policy, on what was a very major matter for most FNM supporters when they went to the polls, is going to have dire consequences for the remainder of the government's five year term. We would like to think our PM is not a charlatan, but this is going to give most if not all of us very serious pause for thought on that count. Keeping BoB and Bahamas Resolve on taxpayer life support only postpones the inevitable while resulting in more operating losses to be borne by taxpayers. We've had enough, we know enough, and we now want Minnis to make good on a key promise he repeatedly made to us (his supporters) while on the campaign trail. It's that simple.
TalRussell 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Comrades! Just got off the phone with the Trade Representative over at the Chinese Embassy- and was informed that not even a Chinese factory has the production machines that could manufacture a pair "Flip Flops" to fit our KP's big foots.
baldbeardedbahamian 52 minutes ago
The problem with particular act is that the government will change at some point. Time will tell if we can trust Dr. Minnis and his cabinet but we know we cannot trust ex leaders like swindling pPndling and Corrupt Christie. In order to balance out decades of deficit spending the country will have to go through a period of very restricted government spending. This will hurt and an uneducated electorate will blame the current rather than previous government. BOB may be bailed out by then and the new government, elected by a people tired of tough economic times, can then extend unrepayable , unsecured loans of millions to their minions once again. History tends to repeat itself unless action is taken to prevent it happening. Bailing out BOB will facilitate rather than prevent this.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID