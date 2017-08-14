Unpaid Diplomats Told To Sue The Government

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Fred Mitchell is urging a group of recalled diplomats to take legal action against the government in pursuit of money allegedly owed to them.

Mr Mitchell said all recalled diplomats are likely affected, though it is not clear how much money would be allegedly owed to them or for what purpose. Mr Mitchell said he met with some of the recalled diplomats recently and was told of their difficulties getting payments owed to them.

“There are disputes over various clauses in their contracts about what is owed and what is not owed,” the former Progressive Liberal Party Fox Hill MP told The Tribune. “There’s the slowness of the process even when payments are agreed and there’s the disrespect or indifference showed to them in response to their inquiries. To some extent this is a systemic problem. I had to intervene several times when I came into office and former diplomats were recalled.”

However, when contacted on the claims, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said yesterday no complaints about this issue have been brought to his attention.

Mr Mitchell, nonetheless, said he has encouraged the former diplomats to “get legal advice on the matter.”

“The PLP has taken the position that both Damian Gomez and Wayne Munroe are heading up a legal team for all people who have been adversely affected by decisions of this administration,” Mr Mitchell said. “If they have specific complaints, legal issues will be sent to that team and they will give appropriate advice. Normally one wouldn’t resort to this kind of thing, but these people are particularly nasty.”

Mr Gomez and Mr Munroe are representing several PLP politicians who face prosecution in bribery and extortion probes.

The Minnis administration, which recently released a list of board appointees, has not yet disclosed its list of diplomat appointments.