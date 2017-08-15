Bimini To Join Aliv Stores Chain

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

ALIV, The Bahamas' newest mobile network, has announced the opening of a flagship store in Bimini will take place this Friday, August 18.

Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn said the company remains committed to quickly delivering on its mandate to provide superior products and services in The Bahamas.

"We are excited to deliver ALIV's world-class service to the people of Bimini, offering them the opportunity to now choose the best mobile network in The Bahamas," he said.

"Our teams have been working judiciously on the island of Bimini to ensure required infrastructure is fully installed and secure key elements for a successful service launch on the island.

"We are proud to have more than 70,000 subscribers to date and look forward to these numbers growing as we welcome Bimini and other Family Islands to the ALIV network. Critical steps have been taken to ensure financial viability in the long term and in line with service roll-outs. We have received a total funding of $135 million from shareholders and have invested $120 million in our network system and infrastructure."

ALIV currently has retail stores and authorized dealers on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera and currently a total of 142 live sites throughout these islands. ALIV also expects to launch in Exuma and Andros later this month.