Deposit Bag Of Cash Stolen

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in locating several male suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies that occurred on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after noon a man was about to make a deposit at a local bank in western New Providence, when three males in a stolen gold Honda CRV, license plate number AK6511, armed with handguns pulled up.

The gunmen robbed him of a deposit bag containing a large amount of cash before speeding off. The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned in the West Bay Street area. In the second incident, shortly before 9pm a man had just pulled up in his Hyundai Tucson at his home located in Imperial Park, when two males with handguns approached and robbed him of his vehicle containing a small amount of cash before speeding off.

The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned in the Redland Acres area.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any crime is asked to contact police at 919 or the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously at 328-TIPS.