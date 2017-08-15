Man In Court Over Gunpoint Robberies

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned in Magistrate's Court in connection with two recent gunpoint robberies.

Adrian Robinson, 39, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing two counts of armed robbery and a single count of attempted armed robbery.

Concerning the latter charge, it is alleged that he, on August 10, while armed with a handgun, attempted to rob Troy Clarke of cash.

Concerning the actual armed robberies, it is alleged that he, on July 27, while armed with a handgun, robbed Talitha Wallace of $5 cash and an iPhone and Shervone Knowles of $3 cash and an LG cellular phone.

Robinson was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges and was informed that both matters will be transferred to the Supreme Court through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for October 11.

Given the nature of the allegations, he was denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he can apply for bail in the Supreme Court.