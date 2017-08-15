Murder Toll Rises To 84

By NICO SCAVELLA





A SUSPECT is in police custody and assisting officers with their investigation into a stabbing incident over the weekend that has left a man dead.

According to police, shortly after 2pm on Sunday, a man was involved in an argument with another man on Munson Village Road that led to him being stabbed.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition where he later died from his injuries. Police later took a man into custody in connection with the incident.

The killing is the 84th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records, which also show that as of August 11, 2016 there was 65 murders.

This represents about a 29 per cent increase.

About a week ago, two men were killed in the capital, one of whom was murdered less than a month after he was released on bail. Police have not released the identities of the deceased men; however The Tribune understands they are 21-year-old Terrence Rolle and 30-year-old Keno Hepburn.

Rolle was charged with the murder of Troy “Ghost” Clarke and was released on bail on July 17.

He was sitting in a parked car on Lily of the Valley Corner, off East Street when he and another passenger were fired on by two men in a charcoal gray coloured Honda sometime around 2.45pm on Saturday, August 5.

The gunmen reportedly drove up to the parked car and opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle.

Rolle received multiple gunshots to his torso, according to police, and died at the scene. The other victim was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The second fatal shooting occurred outside a Cowpen Road nightclub shortly after 1.30am on Emancipation Day.

According to police, Hepburn was involved in an argument with several other men before he was shot outside the club on August 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.