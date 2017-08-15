Two Bahamians Held Over Alleged Human Smuggling

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamian men were taken into custody by the US Coast Guard last week in connection with an alleged illegal human smuggling operation involving a group of Haitians near Bimini, an immigration official reported.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper on Grand Bahama reported that the USCG Cutter Margaret Norvell brought six Haitians to Grand Bahama on August 9 after they were intercepted at sea off Bimini on August 5.

The Haitians – two men, two women, and two children – were turned over to immigration authorities.

According to Mr Cooper, the six individuals were a part of a group of 12 Haitians who were heading to the US when they were intercepted at sea. They told Bahamian authorities that they left Bimini sometime on August 5 and were heading to Florida.

They were flown to New Providence where they are being detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.

Mr Cooper said that US authorities took the two Bahamians into custody and kept some of the Haitians for further investigations into the matter.