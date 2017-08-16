Btc's Helping Hand In Freeport

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is helping spur economic activity in Downtown Freeport ahead of the busy Back to School shopping season.

The company has partnered with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for 'Back to School Fridays' and will provide FREE Area WiFi for parents and the children to enjoy as they take advantage of savings offered at all their favorite local stores.

Representatives from BTC will also be on site providing discounts and deals on popular mobile devices as well as giveaways.

BTC Marketing Manager Leteasha Lord (Left) is pictured alongside Lashawn Dames of the GBPA (Center) and DJ Skye of ZNS Northern Bahamas following a radio promotion for the upcoming event.