Changing The Dialogue Between Customer And Client

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

An interactive Bahamian web-based services directory is aiming to 'change the way Bahamians do business', its chief executive told Tribune Business yesterday.

Benjamin Fox, chief executive and operations manager of The Island Shopper said his company's interactive directory would expand business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses by creating an interactive link with potential customers.

Mr Fox noted the platform, which officially launched in January of this year, is seeking to attract local businesses to its online directory, similar to the American home services website Angie's List which allows users to read and publish crowd-sourced reviews of local businesses and contractors.

"We have been getting the word out about Island Shopper and a lot of persons are interested in getting to know more about it. A lot of people have said they don't want a static directory. People have told us they want an interactive page where they can call in and communicate with businesses and that is what we are offering," said Mr Fox, who noted the company currently has five employees.

He explained the Island Shopper platform offers businesses free accounts - with limited-privileges- and paid packages with added benefits to allow for greater visibility and business opportunities.

"We want to connect businesses with clients and clients with businesses," said Mr Fox, who explained that the platform operates a 'lead system' which ultimately allows businesses to interact directly with potential clients.

"Once a person goes to the site and they send a request for a service or product we would get that request via email in minutes," he said.

"We would then look at our database and look for the relevant businesses. We would send the request to the group of interest and the businesses would reach out to the potential client and they go from there. We would also conduct a follow up to determine whether a person's got a good contact. We would also follow up with businesses based on the reviews they receive as a means of quality control."

Island Shopper has other features including a classified section, a coupons feature as well as job and property listings.