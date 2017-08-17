Senator Attacks Raid Film

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Michael Darville yesterday condemned attempts to “vilify” his wife after a cell phone video of her having a heated discussion with a Department of Customs official was circulated on social media with negative connotations.

Dr Darville explained that his wife’s shipment of imported goods was subjected to additional checks by the Customs Department due to a “procedural error with a new broker.”

While the matter was resolved and the shipment released, he said the exchange was recorded by a bystander and posted online with commentary that suggested the interaction was linked to corruption.

Dr Darville, former Progressive Liberal Party minister of Grand Bahama, vowed to have the matter “thoroughly investigated to the fullest extent of the law” in a press statement yesterday.

“I wish to voice my concern about this irresponsible and vindictive behaviour; and the attempt to vilify my wife,” the statement said.

“My wife Susie, is a minister of the gospel, a law-abiding citizen and an individual who has been doing business in the Grand Bahama community for two decades, prior to my entrance into front line politics.

“It is extremely distasteful that citizens of our country are being targeted and vilified, primarily based on affiliation with the Progressive Liberal Party, or in my wife’s case, because she is a family member of a former member of the Cabinet.

“I remind Bahamians far and wide, that despite our political affiliation, we should all be our brother’s keepers, and should seek to lift each other up, rather than tear each other down,” the former Pineridge MP said.