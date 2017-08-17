Updated: One Of Missing Girls Found

UPDATED: Charome Green, who is mentioned in this story, has been found, according to police.

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are seeking the public's assistance in locating four missing persons, including two teenage girls in the capital, one man in Eleuthera and another in Abaco.

In the first case, according to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, 13-year-old Dominique Carol Johnson left her Farrington Road area home on Friday, August 11, wearing a yellow and brown leopard-print, sleeveless dress.

She added the teen, described as having a slim build, 5'2" to 5'4" in height, with a medium brown complexion, was last seen wearing braids.

In the second case, 15-year-old Charome Green was reported to have left home on August 7, wearing a black and white striped dress.

The Joan's Heights resident, described as a dark brown female with heavy build, between 5''2" and 5'4", was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, August 8.

She was also last seen sporting braids.

Police are also seeking the public's assistance in locating 33-year-old Nathaniel Higgs of Upper Bogue, Eleuthera and 41-year-old Brian Burrows of Little Hog Cay, Abaco.

Mr Higgs is described as a brown male, with slim build and about 5'11" in height.

Meanwhile, Mr Burrows is described as a light brown male, with a slim build, standing about 6'2" in height.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of these persons is asked to call police at 911/919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or the nearest police station.