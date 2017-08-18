Fledgling Franchise Shows Signs Of Success

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Local sign manufacturer Signarama said yesterday it had seen ‘almost double growth’ in its business compared with last year.

The Bahamian owned franchise located on East Shirley Street turns four years old this month.

Karen Knowles, the company’s founder told Tribune Business yesterday: “We’re really excited to be celebrating four years in business. Business has really been tremendous. We have seen the business grow every single year and we have seen almost double growth this year compared to last. We had to invest in more printers.

“We pride ourselves in our excellent customer service and extensive quality control. We love going above and beyond our customer’s expectations every day and can’t thank them enough for the referrals and recommendations. We absolutely love what we do and we think it shows. It makes a difference that we care about your business too and we want to see you succeed.

“Branding is so important, you need signs and marketing material to get your name out there. That is what we are here for. We come up with the creative solution to suit your needs and always can achieve it within your individual budget.”

The company earned a First Place international award in 2016 for Best Vehicle Wrap Design.

Knowles noted that Signarama began due to frustration with the service and prices in the industry at the time. “We moved on from retail after spending 23 years operating the Sport’s Locker, the family business, at the Town Centre Mall. We decided to get into the sign manufacturing business because we we’re frustrated customers, prices were high a service was lacking. We received an amazing response and we believe that we have been able to succeed succeeding because we changed people’s mentality in the industry.

“Month to month year to year we have seen exponential growth. The sales have just been climbing. We have been extremely busy since the day that we opened,” said Knowles

Signarama is the world’s largest sign franchise, with over 900 different locations around the globe and 30 years in business.