Police Set To Move On Bpl Fraud

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE could conclude their probe into that multi-million-dollar theft scheme at Bahamas Power and Light as early as today, with sources in the power company suggesting that at least two managers could be terminated by this evening.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, the officer in-charge of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit, yesterday when contacted for comment on the status of the investigation confirmed a conclusion could be “expected pretty soon.”

ACP Rolle, appointed to the post in June, also told The Tribune that once his office has concluded its probe, he would be in a position to update the press on the extent of its findings.

Moreover, sources have told The Tribune that two managers are expected to be terminated at the company today.

However, those sources could not confirm if those firings were in connection with the more than $2m defrauded from the company as a part of that five-month long scheme uncovered earlier this year.

The scheme, which involved approximately 44 cheques paid out to 16 vendors from December 16, 2016 to May 9, 2017, resulted in the termination of three junior employees Wednesday.

The scheme prompted a wide-ranging audit by Ernst and Young of the electricity provider.

Several employees were initially suspended on May 15 in connection with the scheme.

The group included managers and line staff. However, all managers suspended were allowed to return to work Tuesday.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union Secretary General Astrid Bodie, in an interview with The Tribune outside of the company’s Blue Hill Road headquarters Wednesday, demanded clarification on the process that had led to the firings.

She took issue with treatment of junior employees, as compared to the managers implicated in the scheme.

When contacted Thursday, she contended if rumours were correct, the managers expected to be terminated today are not the ones implicated, rather managers caught in other alleged egregious acts discovered as a result of the probe into more than $2m defrauded from BPL.

BPL Chairwoman Darnell Osbourne has maintained that more firings are on the way as the investigation continues and will include those who are “higher up” in the company if found culpable.

In a statement that came hours after the initial firings, Ms Osbourne said the company takes the matter surrounding the missing funds very seriously and intends to “go through the necessary channels” to reclaim all money lost, adding that BPL will “follow up” with police to “ensure justice and guard against similar actions in the future.”

When contacted by The Tribune on Thursday on the latest developments, Ms Osbourne offered no comment.

In May police announced that an investigation was launched into the alleged theft of a large amount of money at BPL.