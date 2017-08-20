Two Held After Ak-47, Drugs Seized

Two men are being held by police after the seizure of a high-powered weapon and dangerous drugs on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly before 10pm, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a home at Moncur Alley off Kemp Road, where they uncovered an AK-47 assault weapon along with a quantity of marijuana. Two men at the home were then taken into custody.
