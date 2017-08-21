Bpl Ceo Pamela Hill Fired

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Power & Light CEO Pamela Hill has been terminated, The Tribune has learned.
A high-ranking executive at the corporation confirmed that Mrs Hill was given notice of her termination with immediate effect.
The announcement comes less than a week after the company fired three junior employees in connection with a more than $2m fraud scheme uncovered earlier this year.
The scheme, which involved approximately 44 cheques paid out to 16 vendors from December 16, 2016, to May 9, 2017, prompted a wide-ranging audit by Ernst and Young of the electricity provider.
Hill was named chief executive officer in May, 2016.
She replaced Jeff Wallace, who resigned citing "personal reasons" weeks after the government finalised its deal with BPL's parent company PowerSecure.
PowerSecure’s five-year management services agreement, reportedly worth as much as $25m, was promoted by the former Christie administration as being the answer to sub-par electricity service and high electricity bills.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
she had a good ride. nice salary, a mansion rented, hotel stay during hurricane, all she had to do was dress in expensive suits, high heels and talk crap,
talking crap, that is usually what these economists. accountants and other business types do. only works because they are well dressed.
if you get one of those science types in tie dye shirts and birkenstocks no one takes them seriously, but they know how to run places better.
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
With all due respect the CFO should've preceeded this termination or succeed it.
We need both peas out of that pod gone!!
TalRussell 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Comrades! Say it aloud - Pamela Hill gone get her own self fired! One less work permit for Immigration Minister Brent to have deal with from boxes files on floor he office!
What a perfect opportunity for PM Minnis and his DPM/ Finance Minister "KP" to show some that 'much promised transparency.' Now make the transparency decision to tell the public what was the salary and perks package of the now fired BEC/BPL CEO - and the public treasury's left on the hook golden severance benefits parachute she walks away with? And, all this was done in the name of attempting to prove that the hiring of foreigners does knows best for the best interests Bahamaland's electricity?
DDK 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Yea!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
observer2 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
We really need to terminate PowerSecure, the foriegn operators of BEC. What a waste of $5 million a year plus $1 million bonus plus $2 million in frauds. Both administrations just love foreigners and wouldn't give Bahamians a chance to buy BEC.
Well_mudda_take_sic 36 minutes ago
But none of us ever want any part of BPL/BEC to be owned or managed by Sir Snake or any enterprise in which he has a direct or indirect beneficial interest of any kind.
DDK 8 minutes ago
ABSOLUTELY. (Not sure Bahamians would WANT to buy BEC.) Would love to see BEC's Balance Sheet! (Or maybe not!)
alfalfa 39 minutes ago
So Hill is gone and Basden, the man who took BEC from making millions, to losing millions is back. Will he be paid on top of his pension/severance deal? The board can't be serious. The CFO bears responsibility for the financial operations at BPL/BEC, and should be held accountable for the fraud that transpired under her watch.
avidreader 18 minutes ago
This is that "noise in the market" the old folks used to warn us about. I suggest that you keep your eye on the "fuel surcharge" part of your bill since that is where the largest increase has appeared in recent months. Who got fired or who allegedly got what out of BPL is not going to help you pay that upcoming large BPL bill.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 minutes ago
Absolutely right ........ it's the fuel surcharge that's financially killing us.....and we all have some idea who profits most as the fuel surcharge gets higher!
