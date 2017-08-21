Bpl Ceo Pamela Hill Fired

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power & Light CEO Pamela Hill has been terminated, The Tribune has learned.

A high-ranking executive at the corporation confirmed that Mrs Hill was given notice of her termination with immediate effect.

The announcement comes less than a week after the company fired three junior employees in connection with a more than $2m fraud scheme uncovered earlier this year.

The scheme, which involved approximately 44 cheques paid out to 16 vendors from December 16, 2016, to May 9, 2017, prompted a wide-ranging audit by Ernst and Young of the electricity provider.

Hill was named chief executive officer in May, 2016.

She replaced Jeff Wallace, who resigned citing "personal reasons" weeks after the government finalised its deal with BPL's parent company PowerSecure.

PowerSecure’s five-year management services agreement, reportedly worth as much as $25m, was promoted by the former Christie administration as being the answer to sub-par electricity service and high electricity bills.