Stellar Stress Key Element Of Landfill Solution

A waste-to-energy solution is vital for the New Providence landfill to be ‘environmentally and economically sustainable’, according to Stellar Energy’s chief executive.“It makes no sense without it”.

Jean Paul Michielsen told Tribune Business it “makes no sense” without waste-to-energy being part of the solution. “It is not going to be an easy fix but we certainly need to ensure that we do not have a repeat of March 6,” he said, referencing the massive blaze which broke out at the landfill and forced the evacuation of Jubilee Gardens residents.

“The government has changed quite of few of standard operating procedures to help reduce the frequency of the fires but there is still a ways to go. There is a ways to go but at least it is being tackled. “Ultimately what is needed there is a waste-to-energy component. You cannot just manage and recycle at that landfill, say that’s it and think you’e going to break even. From and environmental and economic perspective you need a waste-to-energy component. If you had waste-to-energy you could do way with most of the tipping fees people are being asked to pay right now. You would not need it.”

Mr Michielsen said Stellar is in very close discussions with the current administration, having not abandoned its plans for a $650 million waste-to-energy solution for the New Providence landfill.

As previously reported by Tribune Business the former administration had committed to resolving the New Providence landfill’s woes by year-end December 2017 as part of its Heads of Agreement with Baha Mar’s new owner. The former Christie administration’s April 25, 2017, Heads of Agreement with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) stipulates any failure by the Government to resolve the landfill’s problems by that date will be treated as “a force majeure” event.