Bpl’S $1.5m Payout On Eve Of Election

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

SHANE Gibson ordered Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) to pay a collective $1.44m “lump sum” bonus to all its staff just eight days before the May 10 general election, Tribune Business can reveal.

E-mails obtained by this newspaper show that the then-minister of labour and national insurance “directed” top BPL executives and the former Board to make the payments by May 5, 2017, so that the energy monopoly’s unions maintained “parity” with their public sector counterparts.

The documents show that the payments were rapidly calculated, authorised and paid within a four-day period following Mr Gibson’s directive.

A May 2, 2017, email from now-terminated BPL chief executive, Pamela Hill, to a senior human resources executive, stated: “I have been advised that the Minister of Labour has directed BPL to provide a one-time lump sum payment, equal to an increment, payable to all staff in both unions.”

That same evening, Donna Smith, BPL’s then vice-chair, obtained confirmation from Mr Gibson that his instructions were correct, while also revealing that former deputy prime minister, Philip Davis, who had ministerial responsibility for BPL, “has no objection” to the payment being made.

Ms Smith wrote that “it would appear that we are obliged in the circumstances” to make the payment, and added: “I am asking DPM and Minister of Labour to confirm knowledge of, and agreement with, above matters so that payments may be made without further delay.”

Mr Gibson provided his confirmation two hours later. Neither Mr Gibson nor Mr Davis could be contacted for comment yesterday, and the latter did not respond to Tribune Business e-mails.

Many observers are likely to interpret the BPL ‘payment’ and its timing as a ‘vote-grabbing’ bid by the former Christie administration. However, Paul Maynard, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union’s (BEWU) president, yesterday told Tribune Business there was “nothing sinister” about the one-time payment, and denied it was politically motivated.

He explained that the one-off lump sum payments, which were as high as $1,500 for some BPL staff, were part of what he negotiated on the BEWU union’s behalf in 2014.

Mr Maynard said its industrial agreement stipulated that if any other public service union was to receive more favourable payments and benefits, then the BEWU would receive the same by May 2017.

He added that the BEWU’s ‘Most Favoured Nation’ clause kicked-in when the Water & Sewerage Corporation union received a lump sum equal to one increment, requiring that his members receive the same treatment.

“I asked for it and I got it,” Mr Maynard told Tribune Business of the May 5 payment to BPL staff. “As soon as they [the Water Corp union] got it, I asked for it. I said: ‘You owe me that because you gave it to them.

“As soon as they got that extra, I went and told the Deputy Prime Minister and Shane: ‘You gave them that; you’ve got to give me that’. They said: ‘No problem; we’ll do it.’ They promised it to me, and they delivered.”

Mr Maynard suggested the timing so close to the May 10 general election was a coincidence, since he had asked for the payment to be made around the end of the union’s contract year on April 30.

“It just happened that there was a general election on May 10,” he told Tribune Business. “There was nothing sinister about it.”

Asked whether the payment may have been politically motivated, Mr Maynard replied: “No, it wasn’t. Elections are over; it’s time to get on with it. They promised it to me; they gave it to me. That was that.”

The BPL resolution drafted to authorise the one-off ‘lump sum’ payment states that it is designed to “maintain parity among the government corporations”, and that Mr Gibson agreed in March 2015 that if any other public sector union obtained a better industrial agreement then the BPL unions would receive the same.

Tribune files show that the industrial agreement with the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s line staff, triggering the BPL union payment, was signed in August 2015 - almost two years before the May 5 payment.

However, Mr Maynard said the payments to Water & Sewerage Corporation staff - which took them above their BPL counterparts - were only made at the beginning of 2017.

The documents obtained by Tribune Business show that no formal BPL Board meeting was called to discuss the payment. Illustrating the rushed nature of the payment, Lenise Flowers, BPL’s corporate secretary, informed directors by e-mail on May 4: “Your urgent approval, or otherwise, is requested.

“Should you not provide a response by 12 noon today, it will be deemed that you have no objection to the following resolution” authorising the $1.439 million payment.

BPL’s then-chairman, Nathaniel Beneby, and fellow directors Andrew Rogers; Patricia Hermanns; and Deepak Bhatnagar all gave their approval via e-mail, despite the latter revealing he had only just seen it because he was in a plane.

The original payment resolution was also amended by Mr Beneby to say that BPL’s manager, PowerSecure, had agreed to the payment. The final draft included the words “the management company has considered and agreed to honour the said promise”, although there is nothing to suggest its director on the Board, Ronnie Brannen, had approved it.

Marisa Mason-Smith, BPL’s assistant general manager of training and human resources, warned Ms Hill in a May 3, 2017, midnight e-mail that the payment would run afoul of BPL internal audit procedures without official approval from the Board or herself.

“Failure may result in human resources getting an infraction regarding non-compliance,” she said. “I am in the process of working on this assignment now, and will do my best to meet the deadline, but would be very grateful for your confirmation and/or directions.

“Employees have been beating me and my team to the ground that this payment is due on Friday. Overtime will be included if my team gets this out by Friday.”