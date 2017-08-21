Bpl’S $1.5m Payout On Eve Of Election

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
SHANE Gibson ordered Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) to pay a collective $1.44m “lump sum” bonus to all its staff just eight days before the May 10 general election, Tribune Business can reveal.
E-mails obtained by this newspaper show that the then-minister of labour and national insurance “directed” top BPL executives and the former Board to make the payments by May 5, 2017, so that the energy monopoly’s unions maintained “parity” with their public sector counterparts.
The documents show that the payments were rapidly calculated, authorised and paid within a four-day period following Mr Gibson’s directive.
A May 2, 2017, email from now-terminated BPL chief executive, Pamela Hill, to a senior human resources executive, stated: “I have been advised that the Minister of Labour has directed BPL to provide a one-time lump sum payment, equal to an increment, payable to all staff in both unions.”
That same evening, Donna Smith, BPL’s then vice-chair, obtained confirmation from Mr Gibson that his instructions were correct, while also revealing that former deputy prime minister, Philip Davis, who had ministerial responsibility for BPL, “has no objection” to the payment being made.
Ms Smith wrote that “it would appear that we are obliged in the circumstances” to make the payment, and added: “I am asking DPM and Minister of Labour to confirm knowledge of, and agreement with, above matters so that payments may be made without further delay.”
Mr Gibson provided his confirmation two hours later. Neither Mr Gibson nor Mr Davis could be contacted for comment yesterday, and the latter did not respond to Tribune Business e-mails.
Many observers are likely to interpret the BPL ‘payment’ and its timing as a ‘vote-grabbing’ bid by the former Christie administration. However, Paul Maynard, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union’s (BEWU) president, yesterday told Tribune Business there was “nothing sinister” about the one-time payment, and denied it was politically motivated.
He explained that the one-off lump sum payments, which were as high as $1,500 for some BPL staff, were part of what he negotiated on the BEWU union’s behalf in 2014.
Mr Maynard said its industrial agreement stipulated that if any other public service union was to receive more favourable payments and benefits, then the BEWU would receive the same by May 2017.
He added that the BEWU’s ‘Most Favoured Nation’ clause kicked-in when the Water & Sewerage Corporation union received a lump sum equal to one increment, requiring that his members receive the same treatment.
“I asked for it and I got it,” Mr Maynard told Tribune Business of the May 5 payment to BPL staff. “As soon as they [the Water Corp union] got it, I asked for it. I said: ‘You owe me that because you gave it to them.
“As soon as they got that extra, I went and told the Deputy Prime Minister and Shane: ‘You gave them that; you’ve got to give me that’. They said: ‘No problem; we’ll do it.’ They promised it to me, and they delivered.”
Mr Maynard suggested the timing so close to the May 10 general election was a coincidence, since he had asked for the payment to be made around the end of the union’s contract year on April 30.
“It just happened that there was a general election on May 10,” he told Tribune Business. “There was nothing sinister about it.”
Asked whether the payment may have been politically motivated, Mr Maynard replied: “No, it wasn’t. Elections are over; it’s time to get on with it. They promised it to me; they gave it to me. That was that.”
The BPL resolution drafted to authorise the one-off ‘lump sum’ payment states that it is designed to “maintain parity among the government corporations”, and that Mr Gibson agreed in March 2015 that if any other public sector union obtained a better industrial agreement then the BPL unions would receive the same.
Tribune files show that the industrial agreement with the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s line staff, triggering the BPL union payment, was signed in August 2015 - almost two years before the May 5 payment.
However, Mr Maynard said the payments to Water & Sewerage Corporation staff - which took them above their BPL counterparts - were only made at the beginning of 2017.
The documents obtained by Tribune Business show that no formal BPL Board meeting was called to discuss the payment. Illustrating the rushed nature of the payment, Lenise Flowers, BPL’s corporate secretary, informed directors by e-mail on May 4: “Your urgent approval, or otherwise, is requested.
“Should you not provide a response by 12 noon today, it will be deemed that you have no objection to the following resolution” authorising the $1.439 million payment.
BPL’s then-chairman, Nathaniel Beneby, and fellow directors Andrew Rogers; Patricia Hermanns; and Deepak Bhatnagar all gave their approval via e-mail, despite the latter revealing he had only just seen it because he was in a plane.
The original payment resolution was also amended by Mr Beneby to say that BPL’s manager, PowerSecure, had agreed to the payment. The final draft included the words “the management company has considered and agreed to honour the said promise”, although there is nothing to suggest its director on the Board, Ronnie Brannen, had approved it.
Marisa Mason-Smith, BPL’s assistant general manager of training and human resources, warned Ms Hill in a May 3, 2017, midnight e-mail that the payment would run afoul of BPL internal audit procedures without official approval from the Board or herself.
“Failure may result in human resources getting an infraction regarding non-compliance,” she said. “I am in the process of working on this assignment now, and will do my best to meet the deadline, but would be very grateful for your confirmation and/or directions.
“Employees have been beating me and my team to the ground that this payment is due on Friday. Overtime will be included if my team gets this out by Friday.”
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Comrades! { Sweet Mother Jesus, tell me it ain't so - that it is all made up? }. How low can you fall....you tell me?
Have you ever before heard anything like this ‘Most Favoured Nation’ clause kicked-in $1.5 million - when Nurses went unpaid and school children's meals were not being funded?
Are you telling me that the Crown does not have a legal avenue to go after the personal assets of all the elected and non-elected individuals to recoup the peoples $1.5 million? Unbelievable that some think they are fit to run for their party's elected positions? Just showing your faces walking down any public street should be shameful enough - or so you'd thought?
Just maybe the smart move would be for the party's general membership to petition the court to declare their once great party - insolvent? How else can you stop such actions?
lucaya 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Sense the passion/anger of TalRussell on this particular article😲
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours ago
Shane Gibson, Brave Davis, Nathaniel Beneby, Andrew Rogers, Patricia Hermanns and Deepak Bhatnagar all need to be royally castigated for the duplicitous role they seem to have willingly played in the corrupt Christie-led PLP government's grand election fraud scheme to "buy" as many PLP votes as possible only days before the last general election. Although this grand election fraud scheme had the objective of "buying" PLP votes, it also had the alternative fail-safe objective of financially crippling the next government if the PLP were unsuccessful in winning another five-year term. In other words, the corrupt Christie-led PLP government took the position that they should go all out in an effort to buy PLP votes with our tax dollars, no matter what the cost. This was done recognizing that the worst possible thing that could happen would be for the PLP to lose the general election but then at least the new incoming government would find the cupboard completely bare and be unable to govern for the next five years, thereby setting the stage for the PLP to return to power. Yes indeed, this was all a well contrived scheme of election fraud perpetrated by the last government on a grand conniving scale, with many accomplices including the likes of all those named by me above. Carl Bethel had better be re-sharpening his pencil as the dots are now being quickly connected on all too many dastardly fronts!
TalRussell 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrade Mudda_take_sic, I am thinking that soon former PM Christie will want protect his place in Bahamaland's history and speak out about what he knew or didn't know was going on under his watch? I'd be shocked if the Crown doesn't summon the former PM to testify in the upcoming criminal trials?
Reality_Check 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Didn't Minnis recently appoint Deepak Bhatnagar to be serve as a director on several government boards!!!! This worthless 'yes master' guy who will sing any song and do anything for his supper should be immediately sacked from all government posts that he currently holds....he should never receive another tax payer dollar of compensation and/or benefits of any kind from the people's purse! Minnis must act on this, and act now....not later. Wherever Deepak served in the last government, there's was way too much smoke...and we all know what that means!!!
OMG 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Everything was timed to happen just before the election, like the hirings,contracts etc. How long do these PLP idiots expect to lie to us.
jujutreeclub 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Who is this Bhatnager that no government seems to get rid off. He is involved in everything around here. They need to take him off every board in this country. He seems to be too involved. Is he that good? Can't the government find a replacement for him or do he have the "most favored Nation clause also in his contract for life. Need to be investigated.
Sickened 11 minutes ago
I'm thinking that he either does the nasty with these big wigs or he has pictures of them doing the nasty with other big wigs. Something fishy in the market!
TalRussell 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Comrades! What about if they would've used the $1.5 million for some ‘Most Favoured Nation’ compassion for CLICO's unpaid policy holders? Wasn't there not just one BEC/BPL Executive, who should've rungs the alarm bell over the rush to payout $1.5 million in Bonuses? This is so sick!!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Yep as I thought, Pam Hill and BPL were scapegoats for the administrationS
BahamasForBahamians 20 minutes ago
No news here Tribune Writer.
Shane Gibson's notoriety was fully maximized at the Bank Lane Shuffle. Bahamian's were happy to see him hauled before courts.
Given that he is now in the hands of the legal fraternity and justice system, no longer can his actions be used to deflect from the government of the day.
What is being done to FIX these problems inherited and improve the life of every day Bahamians?
Bahamians are still uneducated and unemployed.
Alex_Charles 1 minute ago
Bring back the death Penalty. I stood against it previously... but these fellas making me change my mind. We need some legislation on embezzlement that the ultimate punishment is the death penalty. No more hanging, death by firing squad if found guilty in a court of law and after all appeals are exhausted.
