Deposit Bag Taken In Armed Robbery Outside Church

TWO gunmen robbed a man of a bank deposit bag outside of a church on Sunday morning, one of three armed robberies that occurred between Sunday and early Monday.

Shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, a man was standing outside of a church located on Montrose Avenue, when two men armed with handguns approached and robbed him of a deposit bag containing an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot, police said.

Then shortly before 3pm on Sunday, a man was sitting in his truck parked in front of a business on Prince Charles Drive, when two men armed with handguns approached and robbed him of cash, a gold chain, and a Rolex watch before speeding off in a silver coloured Jeep Cherokee driven by another man.

Then shortly after 2.30am on Monday, a man and a woman were walking north on Blue Hill Road, when two men armed with handguns approached and robbed them of cash and a cell phone before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.