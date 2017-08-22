Four Years In Jail Over Guns And Drugs

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to four years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday in connection with the seizure of a high-powered weapon and a quantity of dangerous drugs over the weekend.

Franklyn Stubbs, of Moncur Alley, stood before Magistrate Subusola Swain facing one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of possession of ammunition, and another count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that on Saturday, August 19, Stubbs was found with a rusty, black and brown AK-47 rifle with the serial number destroyed, as well as 10 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

It is also alleged that Stubbs was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs – Indian hemp – with intent to supply to another.

According to police reports, shortly before 10pm on the day in question, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a home located at Moncur Avenue off Kemp Road, where they uncovered an AK-47 assault weapon along with a quantity of marijuana.

Two male occupants of the home were subsequently taken into custody in connection with that discovery.

Stubbs pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Prior to his sentencing, Stubbs told the magistrate that he has a son and dependents. However, the judge noted that Stubbs is a repeat offender, having had several sentences imposed on him before yesterday.

She ultimately sentenced him to four years for each count, with each sentence to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, one of three men arraigned on firearms and ammunition charges was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Alton Adderley, 24, of Hepburn Alley, along with a 20-year-old man and a minor, stood before Magistrate Swain, each facing one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of ammunition. However, the prosecution withdrew its charges against the 20-year-old and the juvenile, resulting in their acquittal.

Prior to the withdrawal, it was alleged that on Sunday, August 13, all three were found in possession of a black and brown 45mm Smith and Wesson pistol with the serial number erased.

It was also alleged that all three were in possession of seven unfired rounds of .45mm ammunition.

Adderley was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in prison for count one and 18 months for count two without a fine, set to run concurrently.