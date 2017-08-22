Search For Shooting Suspect

POLICE are asking the public to come forward with any information that might assist in locating a suspect responsible for a shooting incident that occurred early Monday.

Shortly after 2.30am, a man was walking through a track road near his home located in Garden Hills #2, when another man armed with a shotgun shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim is in hospital in stable condition. Investigations are continuing.

Police also said that officers from the Selective Enforcement Team arrested a murder suspect after 11.30pm on Sunday.

The man was arrested at his home in Chippingham.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any crime is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.