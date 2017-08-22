Suspect Accused Of Killing Man Who Was Out On Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday in connection with the murder of a man on bail and attempted murder of another individual three weeks ago.

Edison McQueen, 30, of Faith Gardens, stood before Magistrate Subusola Swain facing one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred on August 5.

It is alleged that McQueen, being concerned with another, murdered Terrence Darling, also known as Terrence Rolle.

It is also alleged that McQueen, being concerned with another, attempted to murder Cameo Bain.

According to police reports, shortly after 2.30pm, two men were sitting in a parked vehicle on Lily of the Valley Corner off East Street, when the occupants of a dark coloured car pulled up and shot them.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition. Police have confirmed that the deceased was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored prior to his death.

McQueen was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Prior to the closure of his arraignment, McQueen's attorney told Magistrate Swain that his client was beaten while in custody at the Central Detective Unit and suffered bodily bruises, which required him to see a doctor.

The magistrate noted the attorney's claims, but ultimately adjourned the matter to October 3 at 10am for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.