We Rise Group To Protest Govt’S Lack Of Progress

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WE Rise, a new group established “to do something,” has scheduled its first protest for Saturday, September 2, aiming to highlight what it sees as the government’s lack of progress in areas of national importance.

Detractors have labelled the new group as nothing more than the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) attempt to rally its base in opposition to the government. While the PLP has not publicly endorsed the group, PLP Senator and former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell was pictured meeting with members of the group at PLP headquarters last week.

However, in a statement released to the press on Monday, the group insisted it didn’t belong to any political organisation, but rather is composed of “Bahamians who simply want to ensure that our government acts in the interest of all Bahamians.”

The group appears to be trying to emulate We March Bahamas, another protest group that gained prominence after more than 1,000 protesters marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square in November 2016 to demonstrate over the Christie administration’s performance.

The leader of that movement, Ranard Henfield, parlayed his success with the organisation into a Senate appointment by the Minnis administration earlier this year.

“As 100 days since this current administration assumed office has come and passed us by, we have yet to see progress, or hear of concrete plans for the way forward, as it relates to tackling unemployment and crime, which are rising steadily, and threatening the way of life that we have come to enjoy,” We Rise’s statement noted.

“Hence, we invite the government to sit and hear our concerns; and to also act responsibly in the governance of our sovereign nation.

“We are inviting Bahamians, who wish to see our country and people move forward, upward, onward, together, to join us Saturday, September 2 ,as We Rise takes the streets across every island of the Bahamas, and voices our collective concerns about the current state of our nation.

“We ask for the public to stay tuned for further details, as we work effortlessly to organise this revolutionary event.

“We will rise and march against the injustices, against wrongful terminations, against violent crime, and for democracy, freedom and the rights of every Bahamian.”

The statement concluded: “We must all rise; not only for ourselves, but for future generations.

“The time is now to put on the full armour of God, and get ready to protest peacefully.”

We Rise is being spearheaded by Alex Dorsett and Coderro Emanuel Armbrister.