Stop This Tax Plan On Rentals

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Stop!

I understand the government needs revenue, but it must stop for a moment to get a clear understanding of the vacation rental industry.

The industry regulates and polices itself through a very sophisticated global software programme that invites guests to review the property they stay in.

Consistent good ratings mean bookings. Poor ratings mean no-one will book. There’s no one to pay off to get licensed and so no possibility of corruption.

Unlike the hotels, the money stays at home as far as Bahamian owned rentals are concerned. Cleaners, gardeners, maintenance workers, cooks, car rentals, taxis, super markets, art and craft stores, liquor stores and local restaurants benefit from vacation rentals.

The typical Airbnb guest wants an affordable, authentic vacation and will not stay in a hotel. They are keen to patronize local vendors and local excursions as opposed to holing up in an artificial hotel environment.

The typical Airbnb host does not intrude on his or her guests, but makes it clear they are available should the guest need help with anything or if the guest just wants to have a chat over a nice piece of guava duff or rum cake!

In doing so, most guests forge a fantastic connection with the Bahamas and become ambassadors for the country, recommending the Bahamas as a holiday place and even returning themselves.

The biggest DANGER to the Airbnb industry is CRIME.

A number of guests have been followed to vacation rentals in respectable areas and robbed at gun point, although these incidents don’t seem to make the papers.

These incidents are then reported in the reviews which rate a property. Presto, no-one will book that property anymore and a small, but important source of revenue for the property owner and those people who work with the owner to deliver a superior product has disappeared.

Before taxing and introducing the nightmare of bureaucracy to this Mom and Pop industry, the government must deal with the vexing crime problem.

M. JOHNSON

Nassau,

August 22, 2017.