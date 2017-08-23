Suspect Accused After Gun Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old Freeport man was charged with firearm and ammunition possession in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Emmanuel Fox, of Amberjack Street, appeared in court two before Magistrate Charlton Smith charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 4.