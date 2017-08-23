‘Witch Hunt’ Talk A Bid To Prevent Investigations

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE assertions from some critics that police probes into alleged corruption on the part of public officials are “witch hunts” are nothing more than baseless attempts to quell intensive investigations, according to former Royal Bahamas Police Force Assistant Commissioner Paul Thompson.

In a letter submitted to The Tribune Tuesday, Mr Thompson said it was “quite clear” the actions taken and the stances mounted by naysayers in recent weeks have been nothing more than a ploy to slow down the efforts of law enforcement to address alleged corruption.

The 90-year-old suggested instead of yielding to the calls of those opposing arrests and prosecution of those suspected of alleged corruption, RBPF officials should increase the staff complement now allotted to Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle at the recently established Anti-Corruption Unit.

“The police are under attack by attorneys and others for what appears to be efficient and effective probing being done and the arrests of persons allegedly involved,” he wrote.

Following the arrest and arraignment of three prominent PLP members, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis insisted that there are plans to file civil lawsuits against the government over the investigations.

Mr Davis said the party has received calls from people in the region who have voiced concerns over whether The Bahamas has been reduced to a “banana republic”.

His comments came one day after Bishop Neil C Ellis lamented the “inhumanity” shown to former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson before his recent arraignment, claiming that the former MP’s treatment as he was led into court was inconsistent with the concept of “basic respect for human dignity.” Mr Gibson, who had hurt his foot in an earlier boating accident, was handcuffed as he walked into court, and was seen hopping up the court’s steps without his crutches.

Yesterday, Mr Thompson defended the police force and their methods.

“As a police, I was trained by experts such as Mr Salathiel Thompson, Sir Albert Miller and Mr Stanley Moir; I had the opportunity to attend many institutions overseas for training,” he wrote. “I have read the Bahamas Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Code and other laws of The Bahamas.

“A provision of the Constitution that is relevant is where the police officer has reasonable grounds for believing that the persons arrested have committed crime or about to commit crime.

“The detention of such persons would occur if the officer has reasonable grounds for believing that the persons arrested will interfere with or harm the evidence connected with the offence or interfere with or cause injury to other persons, has reasonable grounds to believe that the persons arrested will alert other persons suspected of being involved in the same crimes, who are yet to be arrested or has reasonable grounds that the persons arrested will hinder the recovery of property obtained as a result of the crime.”

Mr Thompson added that the Constitution provides for the denial by police to permit an attorney to interview an accused person if the investigating officer is satisfied that such a meeting would interfere with the investigation.

He also noted that police can detain an accused person for up to 48 hours prior to making a formal arrest, with an option to increase that window on application to a magistrate.

He continued: “Our police force has been involved in investigations of political figures in the past. A government minister, UBP, was arrested and charged with election bribery . . . two MPs were arrested for stealing and fraud at government institutions and an MP was arrested and charged for attempting to bribe a magistrate.”

Mr Thompson added: “I recall in the latter case, Cabinet ministers, party leaders and bishops attending the Magistrate’s Court. Their presence did not influence the custodial sentence imposed by the magistrate.”

Mr Thompson ended his letter by imploring police to be “honest, fair and work to preserve the legacy” of the force.