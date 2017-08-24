Jibrilu Defends Hiring Of Foreign Pr Firm By Ministry

By RICARDO WELLS

THE Ministry of Tourism's re-engagement of the global public relations firm Weber Shandwick was in the best interest of improving the country's stagnant tourism product, according to Tourism director general Joy Jibrilu, who insisted yesterday the company offers something "we don't have at this time."

Reflecting on the lack of growth in tourism statistics in recent years, Mrs Jibrilu in an interview with the press following an appearance at a Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting, said the attempt to establish an in house public relations unit by the former administration proved to be a "learning curve" that didn't yield the results expected.

She said the country's tourism product was in the midst of fighting a "global battle," one that needed a "reach" the team built at the ministry could not get.

"Tourism is the most competitive sector, economic sector in the world and when we start looking at our numbers, we must start asking questions," stated Mrs Jibrilu.

She continued: "Why is it that we are sort of between six million, 6.05, 6.1, 5.98 (million)? Why is it that we are not able to move the needle?"

"And so engaging a juggernaut like a Weber Shandwick who, you know it was interesting meeting them.

"They're the PR agency on record for Google, for Pepsi; you talk about much of the top 500 companies in the world, but they are most excited about the Bahamas, they say that there is something so very special."

An announcement on the reported $600,000 deal was made by the firm on August 9, and distributed via PRNewswire, which reported that the ministry did not issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the job and that budget information was not disclosed.

Weber Shandwick was dropped in 2013 by the former Progressive Liberal Party administration after an 18-year long run with the ministry.

Alice Diaz, executive vice-president of Weber's travel and lifestyle practice, told PR Week that ties were severed in 2013 due to "budget restructuring issues."

The partnership came as the Ministry of Tourism executed several rounds of firings over the course of July and into August.

According to earlier reports, Weber Shandwick is expected to assist with project work in the UK and Latin America.

When asked what past experiences and the ultimate termination of that previous deal with the firm has taught tourism officials here in the Bahamas, Mrs Jibrilu said they are smarter, wiser and more astute.

"I don't discount the years that we were doing it on our own. The learning curve was steep. We are smarter, we are wiser and I think now that we come to the table as equals," she said.

"So engaging them, we know what we want from them, we are demanding it, rather than having it dictated to us. We have people who are working with them who are saying, 'excuse me, what about this,' but it is just that they have a reach that really, we don't have at this time."

Mrs Jibrilu conceded: "But I do look forward to the time when Bahamians can sit, and we have our own in-house agency that can compete with the Weber Shandwick's of this world."

Reacting to the reports on Weber Shandwick, former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe recently said it was unfortunate the Minnis administration would prefer to spend millions creating employment overseas.

He noted that the government saved $3.5m in agency fees and commissions in 2016.

As he defended the capacity of the ministry's in house public relations team, at the time, Mr Wilchcombe underscored that the cadre of young professionals at the Ministry of Tourism must not be overlooked or shunned.