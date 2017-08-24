No.11 Ranked Anfernee Seymour On Hot Streak At The Plate For Fire Frogs

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

THE international media has taken notice of Anfernee Seymour's hot streak at the plate for the Florida Fire Frogs.

Seymour was ranked No.11 on the latest edition of Baseball America's "Prospect Hot Sheet" which recognises the top performing prospects in Minor League Baseball during the given time period.

During the week of August 11-17, Seymour hit 16-28 in eight games, including six multi-hit outings and raised his average 32 percentage points during the week from .254 to .286.

Seymour is currently listed as the 25th ranked prospect in the Braves organisation, and has risen five spots since his move to Single-A Advanced.

After an 0-4 game to halt the hit streak, Seymour continued his efficiency and hit 5-13 in the last three games.

Since the call up to the Fire Frogs, Seymour has appeared in 78 games in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old outfielder is hitting .287 with 17 RBI, an OBP of .346, OPS of .711 scored 42 runs and stole 17 bases.

Despite playing in just 78 of the team's 118 games, he ranks fourth on the team in hits (84), fourth with triples and second in stolen bases.

Seymour was promoted to Class-A advanced and joined the Fire Frogs in May.

In his first game with the Fire Frogs, he hit leadoff, finished 1-4 and scored the only run of the game for his team in the Frogs' 2-1 loss to Daytona.

Prior to the promotion, Seymour was enjoying his most successful season at the plate in his young minor league career.

Through 28 games with the Rome Braves in the South Atlantic League, Seymour hit .287 with six RBI, an OBP of .345 and snagged eight stolen bases in 11 tries.

Last season Seymour was traded from the Miami Marlins organisation to the Atlanta Braves in a three-player deal which also saw the Braves acquire pitcher Michael Mader in exchange for relief pitcher Hunter Cervenka.

He also made a shift permanently from shortstop to the outfield, which has given him more confidence in his hitting and baserunning.

"I'm pretty much comfortable. It takes the pressure off me trying to be perfect in the infield and perfect at the plate. I'm not saying the outfield is easy, but it's less pressure for me than the infield. I get to focus more on hitting." He said, "Skip [Randy Ingle] told me I pretty much have the green light. Whenever I feel comfortable go unless he shuts me down. It's more of a when I'm comfortable, take the bag. Sometimes when I don't get on or don't do anything, I get mad at myself. I feel that once I get going, the whole team gets going."