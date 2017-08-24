Quality Beach Soccer Squad Wins League And Cup Competitions In The Bahamas Super League

QUALITY Beach Soccer experienced success at all levels in the Bahamas Beach Soccer Super League.

The squad was victorious in both the league and cup competitions, despite only having one World Cup team member in their squad.

They took the final with an 8-3 win over the Bears at the Beach Soccer Stadium at Malcolm Park.

QBS' team included Ehren Hanna (captain), Christopher Davis (co-captain), Alex Thompson, Dwayne Taylor, Matthew Richardson, Jaime Thompson, Cameron Kemp, Kyle Williams and Javier Lamas.

Thompson won the league's MVP award after amassing a total of 32 goals for the season.

Quality Beach Soccer Club was founded in 2013 by Ehren Hanna and Christopher Davis.

Their accomplishments include winning the Swiss Beach Soccer Super League in 2014 with BSC Sable Dancers, as well as dozens of caps for the Bahamas' national beach soccer team.

QBS' youth programme has also produced top talent, including five members of this year's under-18 beach soccer team competing at the Commonwealth Youth Games here in Nassau.