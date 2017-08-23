Teachers Pay Hike Promise

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd pledged yesterday to increase the salaries of teachers “to match the role educators play in society” as well as provide scholarships to instructors seeking to obtain master’s degrees and PhDs.
Addressing newly appointed teachers at an orientation exercise at Uriah McPhee Primary School, Mr Lloyd urged teachers to “help me help you” as he assured them that whatever he promises them, he will deliver.
Mr Lloyd also said the government hopes to extend its pilot programme of equipping pre-schools with electronic tablets throughout the country within a year or two. He also said his ministry is in the process of revamping the current curriculum to lessen the number of classes students are required to take.
“We are going to capacitate the Professional Development Institute, so that you will and continue to be equipped with the required skills and supplies to do an effective job. I invite you to go on to get your master’s degree and PhDs and I promise you that the Ministry of Education is going to make the resources available so you may do so,” Mr Lloyd said.
“Today the scholarship mindset is ‘Let us give scholarships to those entering for the first time, maybe here or there we will give the master’s degree but hardly ever a PhD and that cannot be intelligent, that cannot be a smart application of our resources.
“No, sir. We want people to continue on with their master’s and want them to continue on with their PhDs and teachers are at the forefront of that consideration. I will help you to do so...I am an educator and we have lived with the expectation that because you are doing God’s service you should be satisfied with menial, small salaries. Lies. The devil is a lair.
“We like to talk about the importance of education and please understand it’s important. Well I invite this country to put its money where its mouth is, if we consider education to be important then let us pay the professionals what you deserve and that will change. I will help you with that.”
Mr Lloyd also said within two years, he hopes to have hand held devices in all pre-schools in the Bahamas.
“We have to rethink education,” Mr Lloyd said.
“So we are going to introduce this year, iPads and tablets or handheld devices in a selected number of pre-schools. Right now, we have 340 in the test programme and our intention is to have all other preschools equipped with these iPads within a reasonable period of time and I hope that that can happen within the next year, certainly within the next two years. “The point is that technology is crucial. We are going to make that a priority in the Ministry of Education because that is where the world is today.
“I am happy that our team is already working on reformation of curriculum, look more closely primary schools where they are overwhelmed with the number of subjects they must address. Children are not playing enough, I am not telling you to let children run wild in the yard, even though there is a place for that but in a properly controlled supervised environment, children learn through play that is their method of understanding the world.”
On Sunday, Mr Lloyd said the Minnis administration plans to build at least one new school in southwest New Providence this term. He also said his ministry is looking into several public private partnership strategies to plan and construct new schools.
Once finalised, the government will enter into “25-year, lease to own agreements” with private entities for several proprieties.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Jeff Lloyd is out to lunch. Good teachers with a large chalk board in a decent classroom (of less than 30 students) with plenty of chalk is all that's needed to teach basic English and Math skills, as well as many other subjects. Take a page out of the Catholic Schools Education programs. All of the electronic gadgetry is an expensive distraction - and that includes smart internet ready boards in classrooms. Why doesn't Lloyd tell us who will be the muck-a-muck FNM supporter to get the very lucrative contract to supply the grossly over-priced iPads to the Ministry of Education?
tell_it_like_it_is 31 minutes ago
Actually, though expansive gadgetry if not used appropriately to match curriculum goals can be a waste, the old "chalk and talk" method is highly out-of-date. Most schools internationally are moving away from the lecture style methodology to a more collaborative learning approach.
I think Jeff Lloyd is moving in the right direction, though I prefer the 'one laptop-per-child' initiative. (Where 'bare bones' inexpensive mini laptops - roughly $100 are loaded with electronic text and workbooks that children can use and also make use of (either state sponsored- or on a payment plan that once completed - they get to keep the device.) Government also spends quite a bit on text books which students have to share which can be a bit of a waste every year.
The flipped classroom is also becoming widely used internationally where teachers create learning videos that students follow at home and complete "home-work" during class time instead. That way, they can watch videos over and over until they fully grasp the concept (e.g. Long division) and complete the practice problems that would normally be home-work at school for immediate teacher feedback.
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Still making promises after the election Jeffrey? You guys are in control!
Lets stop making promises and make things happen!
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
The former deacon had better find that money right out of those bare cupboards they talk about.
TalRussell 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! Oh my sweet Jesus - who supposedly is keep these Deacons in check.... Is your Deacon suffering from “irregularity” issue?
Likes, shouldn't the red cabinet first keep their salary payment promises made to the nurses and policeman's - before moving on to making new promises to the teachers?
Of all the Crown's red cabinet ministers - Jeff seems most jump out in front the nearest passing reporter to utter the most foolishness.... Well he's in tight race against ministers Dionisio and Marvin's foolishness?
Oh Jeff, are you and your cabinet colleagues just going keep ignoring your red party's 2017 General Election promise to remove VAT from the poor and near poor peoples"Bread Basket" items?
baldbeardedbahamian 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Lao Tops in schools? Great idea and I like the limited roll-out so it's effectiveness can be assessed. The Ministry of Education should also consider a much longer academic year to bring us in line with academically successful countries such as Japan. No more twelve week summer recesses.
TalRussell 14 minutes ago
I see!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID