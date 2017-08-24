Car Boot Victim Begs: Drop Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE case of two brothers who were arraigned in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman was adjourned for two weeks yesterday after the complainant informed the chief magistrate of her desire to withdraw the charges against the accused.

Khalilah Farrington, the woman who was seen thrown in the trunk of a car in a cell phone video that spread on social media, told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that “it was my fault” and that she wished to withdraw the one count of causing harm against the two men.

Both brothers, 27-year-old Travis Knowles of Ross Corner and 29-year-old Valentino Knowles had pleaded not guilty to the charge just moments before. They are both represented by attorney Ian Cargill.

In response to Ms Farrington’s statements, the prosecutor told the court that he would need at least a week to receive instructions from the Office of the Attorney General on how to proceed.

The matter was ultimately adjourned to September 7 at 10am. The brothers were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time.

Before the adjournment, however, Travis Knowles informed the chief magistrate that he needed medical attention to have stitches removed from his back, the result of previously being stabbed multiple times in that area. The chief magistrate noted his submissions and said the matter would be brought to the attention of the relevant medical officer at the BDCS.

Both brothers were arraigned in connection with an alleged abduction on August 20 that has been widely publicised on social media.

Shortly after 7pm on the day in question, police received a report of an alleged abduction of a woman by two men in a Honda Accord on Taylor Street. Mobile Division officers on routine patrol were immediately dispatched to the area, where they intercepted the vehicle at the corner of East and Taylor Streets.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a woman “hidden in the trunk in good health.” The two male occupants of the vehicle were subsequently taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was arraigned in connection with the attempted rape of a 49-year-old woman last year.

William Penn, aka “Penn Boy” of East Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt facing one count of attempted rape for the incident that allegedly occurred on October 28, 2016.

Penn was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 11, when a voluntary bill of indictment will be served.