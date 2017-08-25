Salaries For Bus Drivers Sent To The Wrong People

SCHOOL bus drivers in Cat Island have been waiting for two months for salaries owed to them after money the Ministry of Education sent for them was paid out to the wrong people.

Island administrator Don Cornish confirmed this yesterday, telling The Tribune: “The money was not paid to contracted persons.”

It’s unclear how much money is owed overall to the drivers, but one of the drivers said she and the other five haven’t been paid for May or June. They were last paid in April.

She said they are typically paid $168 per day. She said she worked 23 days in May and 10 days in June. When The Tribune informed her that the money owed was paid to the wrong people, she said this was the first she had heard of it.

Education Director Lionel Sands confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that money was sent to their island’s administrator for the bus drivers.

“Those persons’ money was sent to be paid by the administration from the Department of Education,” he said. “Not all the money was sent because we had a shortfall but all should’ve been sent by now. We have proof that the money was sent. The money usually goes to the island administrator to be distributed.”

For his part, Mr Cornish said: “Money was not available on the account when I arrived but they should’ve been paid to the contracted persons.”

He would not say to whom the money was paid.

The director of local government, Cephas Cooper, said he had no comment on the matter when contacted yesterday. Mr Cornish had referred this newspaper to him.

The driver said: “We are owed hundreds of dollars. We usually get a cheque from the administrator’s office. It’s been challenging without getting paid. We’re getting impatient. It’s never happened this long where we haven’t got our money.”

School resumes September 4. The driver said she’ll need money to buy diesel for her bus.

She and the other bus drivers pick up students from settlements on the island and take them to the primary and high school.