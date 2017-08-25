0

Surprise Party Honours Psychiatrist

Founder and principal director of The Family Group Therapy Project Dr David Allen is surprised as he arrives at a birthday party thrown for him by members of “The Family”. Dr Allen was joined by his wife, Dr Victorial Allen; daughter, Dr Marie Carroll, and other members of his family. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff

As of Friday, August 25, 2017

MEMBERS of The Family Group Therapy Project (The Family: People Helping People) organised a surprise birthday party on Wednesday for noted psychiatrist Dr David Allen.

This party was intended to give many people whom he has helped secretly over the years through his free counseling programme the opportunity to honour him and say thanks.

The event was held at the East Street Gospel Chapel.

The group therapy project helps people with recovery from trauma, grief, violent crime, domestic abuse, etc. The group works free of charge in the prison, juvenile detention centres, public schools and other organisations. It also offers adolescent and adult therapy to the general public.

Dr Allen, who founded the Renascence Institute in Nassau, is renowned for his work in the 1980s about crack-cocaine addiction. He was awarded the Bennett Commonwealth Prize in 1987 for his work.

In 2008, Dr Allen, 74, founded The Family: People Helping People programme.

