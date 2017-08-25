Tasks For Tourism

EDITOR, The Tribune.

TENDERS-RFP’s for providing services or alike to Government? There is a requirement under Law that any item over $50,000.00 must go to a published tender - why didn’t Tourism send the marketing contract to public tender?

To the past Minister: all those awards that you say were won meant nothing to Visitor Arrivals, stay-overs we were at zero percent!

Music Festival fiasco - big plans, stage set-up in Rawson Square blocked off Bay Street and zelgist except Tourism had advanced I believe $700,000.00 to the promoters.

Changes in the company might have taken Alfred Sears out of the target but this $700,000.00 is the people’s money - you know what you have to do, Mr Minister of Tourism.

Disclosure Commission - hmm declarations that have been presented to the Commission as far back as 2014 seemingly are being analysed! So the 2017 declarations will be processed when?

Surely this simply makes total fun of the process? Abolish it, Mr PM. Why not a Declaration of Debts (what the MP owes)?

PLP convention - to me a non-event if through dire stupidity the old guard, the Christie-ites will push their candidates’ nominations when the public rejected them all except for four!

Every piece of rope has an end - every candle can only burn so long then it dies - it is dying time for the oldie guard of the PLP that is if you wish to have any future.

This rubbish of trying to raise the old PLP is totally out of whack with today.

Those old things no longer resonate in fact the raising of them weakens the PLP. Adios, the oldie guard. Please hurry up and leave and then keep your comments quiet!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

August 17, 2017.