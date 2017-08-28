Glenys Signals Bid For Leadership

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin is expected to announce her intention to run for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party at a press conference today.
In so doing, she will challenge Cat Island, San Salvador & Rum Cay MP Philip “Brave” Davis at the party’s convention.
The press conference will be held at Mrs Hanna Martin’s constituency office and a flyer advertising the event invited all PLP officials, members, stalwart councillors and supporters to attend.
Despite the nature of the Bahamian electorate, which has not re-elected an incumbent government since 1997, the convention comes at a critical time for the PLP following the party’s historic loss in the May 10 election.
The PLP’s convention is set for October 22-25.
In a statement released yesterday, the party said: “During this year’s highly anticipated convention the party will undergo an extensive assessment and begin the process of strategising the way forward.
“As party officials and supporters collectively analyse the post-election results and begin the process of strategic development, it is the convention committee’s aim to focus on engaging discussions about rebuilding, strengthening our core values and forging the way ahead for the Progressive Liberal Party.
“The party will modify and reform as necessary internal policies to ensure it remains relevant and reflects the desires of a changing electorate. At convention, supporters throughout the Bahamas will uplift the promotion of ideas and beliefs that will govern a holistic approach to our country’s national development,” the statement said.
“There is shared confidence in the party’s capabilities to produce progressive leaders who will foster common interest around core issues that are near and dear to the hearts of many Bahamians. This year’s convention translates into our organisation’s ability to build an environment for emerging leaders who will lead in the best interest of the future development of this nation and the Bahamian people.”
Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has said he will run for chairman of the party. Former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez has also said he is considering running for that position as well.
Insiders have put Exuma MP Chester Cooper’s name forward as a contender for the deputy leader post, a position held by Mr Davis until former Prime Minister Perry Christie quit as PLP leader in May.
Mr Cooper has not publicly said if he will vie for the post.
Comments
banker 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
... if she is not in jail.
Sickened 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Did Perry give her permission?
DDK 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
How cute! How laughable! How will the two opponents get along in Cabinet? Should be interesting.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Christie killed the PLP and Hanna-Martin is the best one to ensure its soul ends up in hell for all eternity. We can only hope she becomes the next leader of the PLP.
baldbeardedbahamian 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
I wonder how Mrs. Martin-Hanna is positioned with regards to the caricom movement to sue the British for reparations for slavery. As the daughter of an Afro-Bahamian, should she receive some of the money or on the other hand as the daughter of a mother born a British national, should she be paying into the fund?
Sickened 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
African tribe leaders should be paying us reparations for selling the slaves in the first instance.
sealice 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
this is the epitome of dumbars.... this woman has been a part of the PLP since she was in rich white people privalege school and she thinks that the Sexist MF's that are the majority of the PLP's voting pool are gonna vote for her cus she stink like AD????? Either she's dumb or the PLP electorate you pick the fool.....
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
I wish her all the best. she is a good woman. But my money is on Mr: Davis and Mr: Cooper. If she wins I am sure she will do well.
TalRussell 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
by TalRussell
