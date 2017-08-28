Glenys Signals Bid For Leadership

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin is expected to announce her intention to run for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party at a press conference today.

In so doing, she will challenge Cat Island, San Salvador & Rum Cay MP Philip “Brave” Davis at the party’s convention.

The press conference will be held at Mrs Hanna Martin’s constituency office and a flyer advertising the event invited all PLP officials, members, stalwart councillors and supporters to attend.

Despite the nature of the Bahamian electorate, which has not re-elected an incumbent government since 1997, the convention comes at a critical time for the PLP following the party’s historic loss in the May 10 election.

The PLP’s convention is set for October 22-25.

In a statement released yesterday, the party said: “During this year’s highly anticipated convention the party will undergo an extensive assessment and begin the process of strategising the way forward.

“As party officials and supporters collectively analyse the post-election results and begin the process of strategic development, it is the convention committee’s aim to focus on engaging discussions about rebuilding, strengthening our core values and forging the way ahead for the Progressive Liberal Party.

“The party will modify and reform as necessary internal policies to ensure it remains relevant and reflects the desires of a changing electorate. At convention, supporters throughout the Bahamas will uplift the promotion of ideas and beliefs that will govern a holistic approach to our country’s national development,” the statement said.

“There is shared confidence in the party’s capabilities to produce progressive leaders who will foster common interest around core issues that are near and dear to the hearts of many Bahamians. This year’s convention translates into our organisation’s ability to build an environment for emerging leaders who will lead in the best interest of the future development of this nation and the Bahamian people.”

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has said he will run for chairman of the party. Former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez has also said he is considering running for that position as well.

Insiders have put Exuma MP Chester Cooper’s name forward as a contender for the deputy leader post, a position held by Mr Davis until former Prime Minister Perry Christie quit as PLP leader in May.

Mr Cooper has not publicly said if he will vie for the post.