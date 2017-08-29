Beyond Tears: Baby Dies In Shooting, Parents Gunned Down In 'Revenge' Raid

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
AN eight-month-old baby is dead after he was shot in his home early Monday morning in what police believe was an act of retaliation toward the toddler's father.
The boy's mother and father were also shot during the incident. They are both listed in serious condition in hospital.
Shortly after the tragic killing, police said they wanted to speak with 19-year-old Anthon Stevens, AKA Bigga for help with the investigation.
Stevens later turned himself in to the Central Detective Unit with his lawyer around 4.05pm in connection with the investigation, police said.
The shooting took place shortly after 3am on Monday and took the country's murder count to 90 for the year, according to The Tribune's records. It was also the second murder in less than 48 hours in the capital.
Police have not identified the baby but The Tribune understands he is Shelton Tinker Jr.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the adult male victim, the father of the toddler, was about to enter his home off Rupert Dean Lane when he was forced into the residence by a gunman who he knew.
“The adult male just got home and he was about to enter his home, north of Dunmore Street when he was approached by a gunman known to him, who lives in this general area. “The gunman forced him into the home," ACP Fernander said.
“The home is a single structure home, where the victim lived with his girlfriend and their 18-month-old baby boy. The individual fired a number of shots resulting in three persons being shot. The male victim, his girlfriend and the baby were shot to the body. The infant died on the scene, the male and the female were transported to hospital by ambulance and they are listed in serious condition. The man is in more serious condition than the woman."
ACP Fernander said the male victim and the suspected gunman had an argument the night before, which police believe led to the shooting.
“The only information we have is that there was an altercation earlier with the suspect and so this could have been retaliation as a result of the altercation,” ACP Fernander said.
“We are appealing to residents in this area, there are a number of houses in this yard, where the victim lived and the residents are familiar with the suspect and so we are appealing to residents to assist us. He (the suspect) should not be allowed, to be moving about in this community. Please work with us and get this individual off the street.” Hours later the suspect handed himself in to police.
ACP Fernander said police are not ruling out a possible connection with Monday’s triple shooting and a homicide that occurred on Saturday.
“We are not ruling out the latest homicide on Saturday, there could also be a connection, we are working both matters together based on our intel,” ACP Fernander said.
Shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, police said a man was walking on Dumpus Way between Dumping Ground Corner and Finlayson Street, when another man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim died on the scene.
Emotional
When The Tribune arrived in the neighbourhood shortly after 10am, relatives of the victims were too emotional to speak with the media. However, a neighbour, who did not want to be identified because she feared for her life, said little Shelton was the “apple of his father’s eye.”
"It's just so sad that this would happen, but we have a lot of shooting through here so when we heard the shots, no one was really scared or shocked," she said.
"But they were a normal loving family, the baby didn't even have an opportunity to grow up and be a man. Everyone knows what has been happening in this area as it relates to crime but no one wants to be a snitch. So, no one is going to the police because snitches die and that is a fact. It is just sad that the baby had to be involved. His dad loved him and his mom did her best with him, I know they will not be the same after this."
In an interview with The Tribune, Executive Director of Bahamas Against Crime Rev C B Moss said he is angry and sad at the same time because he basically “grew up the man who was shot and the man who allegedly did the shooting,” adding that he knew them as children.
"I am deeply saddened about this,” the community activist told The Tribune. “I am not surprised unfortunately because things have been brewing in this area for years.
“These crimes have been years in the making and no one seems to be interested in helping this community the way they need to be helped," Rev Moss said.
“I know the young man police are looking for and I am angry because over the past three weeks this is the 5th homicide that has happened in the Bain and Grants Town area and the sad part about it is, it is not going to stop. The young man that was killed Saturday evening, I watched him grow up too and I heard that this latest shooting is in retaliation for that shooting. The man who was shot early this morning (Monday), I buried his son a few years ago, he had another baby that died of natural causes and now he has to bury another baby. “I know the suspects and the victims and this is a sad situation. We need help, this community needs help,” Rev Moss said.
Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Investigations continue.
TalRussell 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Comrades! Is this what PM Minnis means when he boasts how he's the 'new Sheriff in town?' It seems the testicles of the killers are far reaching into this quickly proven be inept red shirts regime with 90 done murdered - including the cruel and senseless murder little toddler boy. Just maybe the members of the red shirts cabinet - need be fitted with hearing aids to hear the sounds the murderous bullets that have been unleashed on the population just since May 10, 2017?
baldbeardedbahamian 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
White Bahamians are increasingly making plans to leave the country, they no longer believe that our political leadership can solve the economic crisis or that the law enforcement agencies ccan protect them and their children from these damaged human beings who roam our streets murdering people inclusive of 18 month old toddlers. I read that Perry Christie, the leader of the corrupt former PLP government, has already relocated some of his family abroad. Will the country be better off without these white folks? We will see soon enough when their businesses start to close up shop.
DDK 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
It's too sad and too disgusting. The Government has to DO SOMETHING. Put police out on the streets 24/7 and implement a curfew. Talk is cheap. The status quo is maintaining.
Gotoutintime 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
Some people advocate that the black Bahamian majority will not be happy until ever white person, Bahamian or not, has left the Bahamas. My basic feeling is that this is misleading and incorrect---I hope and trust that the average black Bahamian is not so small minded as to actually believe that once all white people are gone the Bahamas will thereupon become a utopia where there will be no problems and everyone will live happily ever after.----It ain't gonna happen!
Clamshell 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
You make a very good point. I would like to know how any Bahamian who advocates the "blacks only" political viewpoint can argue that this horror story -- the murder of a child and shooting of his parents -- is somehow the fault of white Bahamians or white foreign homeowners. Thank you.
DDK 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
I don't think that is the case. I think you are correct.
TalRussell 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! Should the Queen dispatch her warships filled with British whites to recolonise the Bahamaland - the whites will become the new majority responsible for committing the majority of murders and all other crimes. That's the way it works in our mother country of England, and American neighbors -and in white populated Canada. I think most crimes of murder, rape and disturbance of your neighbours peace and quietness - are committed behind the guarded gates of Lyford Cay - by 'whites on whites?'. In fact, I hear Buckingham Place - has re-colonization plans at the Queens standby ready to dispatch warships in the direction the Bahamaland's waters ?
OldFort2012 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Your grasp on reality is pretty tenuous. What on earth would she want with a bunch of rocks in the middle of the ocean?
DDK 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
A bunch of rocks with a brunch of crazies at that!!
TalRussell 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Thanks Comrade OldFort2012 for the medical heads up.... but if you don't mind - I'd likes get second opinion from Dr. Allen?
Clamshell 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
DDK 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
......... and I think Baha Mar should be zapped to Fix Hill to house all the bad guys!
Economist 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Man Tal, what are you smoking?
The UK was only to happy to get rid of us. We cost their Public Treasury money, did not put any in. No, they don't want us.
Sickened 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Note to self - don't get into an argument with any young black boys because there is good chance they will feel disrespected and will hunt me down and try to kill me and my family.
Gotoutintime 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Hi Tal---I don't think the Queen wants anything to do with us---She's got her own problems over there!
TalRussell 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Comrade GotOutInTime, The whites recolonisation of the Bahamaland is all in hands Queen Lizzy and her Royal Navy's warships- setting sail for da deep blue waters the Bahamaland. The ships Commanders will spot Nassau by the 'dock' Izmirlian built that extends deep out into the mouth Atlantic ocean.
May God Keep Our Motherland's Queen Lizzy, well and alive!
Gotoutintime 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Tal---I don't think it will happen before my time here is finished---But I can dream!
concernedcitizen 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Study after study has shown that as long as we keep beating the snot out of children under the guise of spare the rod spoil the child they will grow up to use violence as a problem solving tool . The last study released was a 50 year study of over a hundred thousand children to young adults .The ones who recieved corporal punishment were much more prone to violence and anti social behavior . The Nordic countries where corporal punishment is outlawed have the lowest crime ,violent crime and murder rates on earth . There are other ways to punish children w/ out physical force . It is a vicious cycle w/ beating the snot out of kids and them watching boyfriends beat the snot out of mummy,,its all learned behavior
Sickened 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Damnit! I could have used my belt and switch beatings as a kid to be a beach bum instead of wasting my time managing a billion dollar company. I knew I should have listened to my hormones!
concernedcitizen 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
There are now too many studies to refute .Also many times the parents that are barely adults themselves have lost their tempers and are beating in a violent manner .A just published study found that kids that are spanked at 3 are more aggressive at 5 , however we can keep doing what we are doing and keep getting the same results ,an ever growing violent society w/ a murder rate like a war zone ..
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 1 minute ago
These "studies" are always skewed, the data is often useful but sometimes you have to look a little deeper. I don't believe spanking in and of itself leads to degenerates, I believe it's the way it's used, when it's used and how often it's used and the environment in which it's used.
It has to do with the principles that are taught in addition to the beatings and the examples that are set by the guardians dishing the punishment. You'll hear tales of persons (typically over forty) who talk about getting shoes thrown at them, getting beaten with the tamarind switch, a slap if they spoke out of turn, but guess what? Those persons also tell tales of being forced to go to church, being forced to show respect to elders, being forced to do their homework, being forced to go to school, being forced to tuck their shirt in their pants, bring told not to steal and to work for what they want, not to take gifts from men and don't get involved with no bad woman. These things are typically overlooked in these "studies".
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
You can tech all of those behaviors ,going to church ,tucking your shirt in ,values etc with out spanking ..Would you hit another adult if they misbehaved ,that would be called assault .Why is hitting someone much smaller okay ?? A noted researcher said about the corporal punishment debate ,"There aren,t two sides , there is a preponderance of fact , and there are people who find it inconvenient to accept those facts " .There is just too many studies ,research ,new technologies like brain imaging to show corpropal punishment produces negative result . Thirty seven countries have outlawed hitting ,spanking etc children .
ThisIsOurs 15 minutes ago
I'm "kinda" agreeing with you but with a twist.
I think what the majority of parents call "beating" borders on and sometimes veers into child abuse, even in the environment I described above.
But I don't think physical punishment is the problem, I think it's the way it's done. It's just another tool whose use is as effective as the wielder of the tool. Used incorrectly it gives negative results. Now progressive parents can leave physical punishment for serious infractions but there are tons of other ways to punish a child and make them feel it. No playtime, no friends, no tv, no phone, grounding, no parties, no after school activities, extra chores..... make them listen to Dr Minnis give a formal address for an hour..lol, sorry I do like Minnis
infoseeker 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Is killing a baby the worst of the worst ? How could it not be, an innocent child was killed for a beef between two grown men.
Sickened 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Exactly right! This bugger better be hung by the neck until dead, dead, dead!
gbgal 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
What is going on in this country? I am losing confidence and beginning to look at getting out myself. Certainly not encouraging young people to come home. Heartbreaking!
