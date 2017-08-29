Glenys Throws Hat Into The Ring

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin launched her bid to become leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) yesterday as she called for transformation in education, a renewed fight against poverty and efforts to combat the deteriorating health of Bahamians, an issue she said was nearly a crisis.

She is the first person to publicly announce an intention to challenge Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis for leader at the party’s October convention.

She is seeking to become the first woman to lead a major political party, having been elected as the first woman chairman of a party in 2008.

“One of the most critical institutions in this regard is our educational system but over the years it has become more and more complex with layers upon layers of initiatives and layers and layers upon layers of policies,” she said last night at her constituency headquarters on Balfour Avenue.

“In spite of the earnest efforts of successive administrations, our children emerge out of the system experiencing great challenges with basic literacy and numeracy skills which negatively impact their communication skills and this is a very serious outcome. I believe we are now compelled to look at our educational system with new eyes and cause for an analysis of how our children learn and give them access to knowledge through methodologies which are effective in that learning process. Our goals in the delivery of education must broaden and deepen so as to stimulate in our children creative thinking and foster analytical thought and facilitate innovation. Access to tertiary education must be liberalised to ensure that our gifted children all over the Bahamas are not shut out simply because their economic status does not allow it. In this way, our young people can begin the journey of reaching their full potential and in turn contribute in cutting edge fashion to our economic and social life.”

As for the health of Bahamians, she said: “In the mission to assure the thriving of our human capital understanding its importance to our viability as a people, we must have grave concerns that our national state of health is deteriorating before our very eyes. Despite the investment over the years of billions of dollars in health infrastructure and pharmaceuticals and in training and engagement of health professionals, we are watching what is fast becoming a frightening health crisis in our country and which appears to be growing unabated and placing tremendous pressures on our scarce resources. It is therefore of utmost urgency that we address the state of health of our people. Just as we have the careful surveillance and the aggressive public education for communicable diseases, we should be embarking on similar strategies to counter chronic non-communicable diseases because we are indeed experiencing a deadly epidemic.”

Mrs Hanna Martin said she would lead the party into an era of aggressive modernisation as PLP leader, embracing technological advancements while ensuring greater dialogue between members and party leadership.

Former Financial Services Minister Hope Strachan and former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin threw their support around her during yesterday’s launch. They declared Mrs Hanna Martin the next PLP leader and the next prime minister of the country.

“There’s no more fitting a person for what we about to do,” Mrs Strachan said.

Both former PLP Cabinet ministers struck feminist tones as they voiced support for the Englerston MP. Mrs Strachan asked “men to look beyond the fact that it’s a woman” running for leader and to look at her “accomplishments” instead.

As minister of transport and aviation in the last Christie administration, Mrs Hanna Martin steered reform of the Road Traffic Department and led efforts to help the Bahamas gain control over its airspace.

She was first elected to Parliament in 2002 and served in the first Christie Cabinet.