Human Trafficking Case Delay

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE trial of a Jamaican woman facing allegations of human trafficking was yesterday adjourned for a little over a month after the chief magistrate requested an adjournment due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt adjourned 20-year-old Abigail Wilson’s trial to October 10 at 1.30pm, and October 12 at 10.30am.

At that time, the court will hear the testimony of both the complainant and a senior police officer.

Wilson had previously appeared before the chief magistrate in July for what was expected to be the start of her case on four counts of trafficking in persons allegedly committed between March and May of this year. The charges were brought under Section 3(1)(a) of the Trafficking in Persons Prevention and Suppression Act Chapter 106.

It is alleged that Wilson recruited, received, harboured and transported a woman to and within the Bahamas for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Wilson has pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations.

Wilson was expected to stand trial on July 12 and 13. However, the case was adjourned for 24 hours because the court complex had to be closed at 1pm due to a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.

Before the latest delay in the case, the chief magistrate explained to Wilson that the matter would have to be adjourned to August 15, 16 and 17,