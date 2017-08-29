Murder Plot Trial Starts At Supreme Court Today

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Supreme Court trial of three men allegedly involved in a murder plot that was executed in June of last year will start today before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs.

The matter involving Daran Neely, Jahamaro Edgecombe and Sean Brown was adjourned yesterday due to issues with the empaneling of the jury.

Both Neely and Edgecombe are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder while Brown is charged with accessory after the fact.

It is alleged that Neely, on June 16, at New Providence being concerned with others, plotted to murder Kenyari Lightbourne.

On June 21, Lightbourne was shot multiple times while walking through his neighbourhood of Woods Alley, off Market Street. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Two months later at an arraignment in August, Edgecombe was charged with Lightbourne’s murder. Neely and Edgecombe are alleged to have plotted the killing days before the fatal shooting occurred.

Neely is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson and Jomo Campbell, Edgecombe is represented by Ian Cargill, and Brown is represented by Nathan Smith.