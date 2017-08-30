17 Career Officers In Foreign Service Recalled

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

SEVENTEEN foreign service career officers will be recalled and some of these posts will be replaced according to foreign service regulations, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

“(They) will be rotated in their postings and this pertains to officers who have been posted oversees for three or more years,” he said.

“Seventeen of them will be recalled and replaced, two officers will be transferred from one office to another and four of the officers who are being recalled will not be replaced. One of those officers is from the Miami office, two from New York and one from London. They will not be replaced.

“These are not people who were posted to be ambassadors or consul general,” Mr Newbold added. “These are people who actually work in the foreign service. They work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and every three years they are just routinely rotated.”