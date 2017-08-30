Baby's Killing Rocks Cabinet

By Khrisna Russell

Deputy Chief Reporter

HOURS after an eight-month-old baby was shot dead in his home, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis met with the attorney general and Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials to reinforce the government’s “zero tolerance” approach to crime, stressing his commitment to provide the support police need to fight crime, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

The baby’s murder, he told reporters, has left “everybody really shocked.”

However, while the family grapples with this tragic end to the infant’s life, Mr Newbold said the country must understand there is no one solution to crime. He said a complex approach must be taken to arrest this multifaceted problem.

The Minnis administration’s crime plan or perceived lack thereof by some detractors has been the source of much criticism.

Asked to respond in this regard during his regular press briefing, Mr Newbold said: “Plans won’t stop crime (or) certainly killings.”

He continued: “The Minister of National Security (Marvin Dames) has spoken to plans. The police should also present a crime plan.

“As I also said, the prime minister has called for the formation of a ministerial subcommittee as well because crime is vexing and one plan or one element of a plan is not going to solve it. We have seen that certainly with the former administration and so (it’s) a work in progress always.

“The police on one side and then social elements must be added. Whether it’s the school, whether it’s the church and we have to pay attention to the recommendations wherever they come from and do the very best that we can to implement those recommendations.”

Earlier in his presentation to the press, Mr Newbold said the Cabinet subcommittee was formed to take a holistic view of the crime problem.

“The prime minister met yesterday (Monday) with the police and the attorney general to reinforce the government’s zero tolerance approach to crime and to stress that he is still prepared to provide all the support that the police needs to get the job done.

“In fact the Cabinet subcommittee has been formed to take a holistic view of the crime situation and how the church and schools and other social partners can play a larger role in getting crime under control.

“Everybody is really shocked by what happened (Monday morning) and we understand though that there is no one solution to crime. It’s a multifaceted problem and so there must be a multifaceted (approach) to getting it under control.”

Police believe the infant, Shelton Delano Tinker was killed in an act of retaliation toward the baby’s father. Police initially said the child was 18-months-old but yesterday clarified the baby’s correct age of eight months.

The boy's mother and father were also shot during the incident. They are both listed in serious condition in hospital.

Shortly after the tragic killing, police said they wanted to speak with 19-year-old Anthon Stevens, aka “Bigga,” for help with the investigation.

Mr Stevens later turned himself in to the Central Detective Unit with his lawyer around 4.05pm in connection with the investigation, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 3am on Monday and took the country's murder count to 90 for the year, according to The Tribune's records. It was also the second murder in less than 48 hours in the capital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the adult male victim, the father of the baby, was about to enter his home off Rupert Dean Lane when he was forced into the residence by a gunman who he knew.

“The adult male just got home and he was about to enter his home, north of Dunmore Street when he was approached by a gunman known to him, who lives in this general area. “The gunman forced him into the home," ACP Fernander said Monday.

“The home is a single structure home, where the victim lived with his girlfriend and their. . . baby boy. The individual fired a number of shots resulting in three persons being shot. The male victim, his girlfriend and the baby were shot to the body. The infant died on the scene, the male and the female were transported to hospital by ambulance and they are listed in serious condition. The man is in more serious condition than the woman.”

ACP Fernander said the male victim and the suspected gunman had an argument the night before, which police believe led to the shooting.