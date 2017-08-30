Baby's Killing Rocks Cabinet

By Khrisna Russell
Deputy Chief Reporter
HOURS after an eight-month-old baby was shot dead in his home, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis met with the attorney general and Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials to reinforce the government’s “zero tolerance” approach to crime, stressing his commitment to provide the support police need to fight crime, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.
The baby’s murder, he told reporters, has left “everybody really shocked.”
However, while the family grapples with this tragic end to the infant’s life, Mr Newbold said the country must understand there is no one solution to crime. He said a complex approach must be taken to arrest this multifaceted problem.
The Minnis administration’s crime plan or perceived lack thereof by some detractors has been the source of much criticism.
Asked to respond in this regard during his regular press briefing, Mr Newbold said: “Plans won’t stop crime (or) certainly killings.”
He continued: “The Minister of National Security (Marvin Dames) has spoken to plans. The police should also present a crime plan.
“As I also said, the prime minister has called for the formation of a ministerial subcommittee as well because crime is vexing and one plan or one element of a plan is not going to solve it. We have seen that certainly with the former administration and so (it’s) a work in progress always.
“The police on one side and then social elements must be added. Whether it’s the school, whether it’s the church and we have to pay attention to the recommendations wherever they come from and do the very best that we can to implement those recommendations.”
Earlier in his presentation to the press, Mr Newbold said the Cabinet subcommittee was formed to take a holistic view of the crime problem.
“The prime minister met yesterday (Monday) with the police and the attorney general to reinforce the government’s zero tolerance approach to crime and to stress that he is still prepared to provide all the support that the police needs to get the job done.
“In fact the Cabinet subcommittee has been formed to take a holistic view of the crime situation and how the church and schools and other social partners can play a larger role in getting crime under control.
“Everybody is really shocked by what happened (Monday morning) and we understand though that there is no one solution to crime. It’s a multifaceted problem and so there must be a multifaceted (approach) to getting it under control.”
Police believe the infant, Shelton Delano Tinker was killed in an act of retaliation toward the baby’s father. Police initially said the child was 18-months-old but yesterday clarified the baby’s correct age of eight months.
The boy's mother and father were also shot during the incident. They are both listed in serious condition in hospital.
Shortly after the tragic killing, police said they wanted to speak with 19-year-old Anthon Stevens, aka “Bigga,” for help with the investigation.
Mr Stevens later turned himself in to the Central Detective Unit with his lawyer around 4.05pm in connection with the investigation, police said.
The shooting took place shortly after 3am on Monday and took the country's murder count to 90 for the year, according to The Tribune's records. It was also the second murder in less than 48 hours in the capital.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the adult male victim, the father of the baby, was about to enter his home off Rupert Dean Lane when he was forced into the residence by a gunman who he knew.
“The adult male just got home and he was about to enter his home, north of Dunmore Street when he was approached by a gunman known to him, who lives in this general area. “The gunman forced him into the home," ACP Fernander said Monday.
“The home is a single structure home, where the victim lived with his girlfriend and their. . . baby boy. The individual fired a number of shots resulting in three persons being shot. The male victim, his girlfriend and the baby were shot to the body. The infant died on the scene, the male and the female were transported to hospital by ambulance and they are listed in serious condition. The man is in more serious condition than the woman.”
ACP Fernander said the male victim and the suspected gunman had an argument the night before, which police believe led to the shooting.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hubert and Marvin can form all the committees and crime prevention initiatives they want, they will learn the hard way that crime is bigger than the government.
After politicizing the crime issue in the lead up to the last general election and professing that he had the answers because he's an ex-police Marvin must now own the crime situation and take full responsibility for his plans ineffectiveness.
In fact, it can be said that as a public we were misled by Marvin who released fancy videos during the campaign heralding his ability to solve the crime problem. Boy were we wrong.
After arresting Shane and Co (the bald headed guy needed to be arrested) its almost as if the proverbial cat has now got his tongue....unless of course its to overshadow the COP then he's dressed sharply for a press conference. What a mockery.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
The man is lost in a wilderness of confusion;
OldFort2012 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
For crying out loud, it is NOT ROCKET SCIENCE. We live on a frigging rock 20 by 7 miles, not in Texas! Put in 10,000 face recognition cameras and hunt down the perpetrators and shoot them dead. As in: "OOps, he was resisting arrest". No one will care, throw the body to the sharks. After the 1,000th dead criminal, the rest will get the message.
TalRussell 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Comrades! While PM Minnis remains all silent - tis reassuring knows there really is an "ACE" response "excuse" for every situation. Has "ACE"become Minnis's Ventriloquist Dummy?
The nation owes the former deputy leader red shirts party 'Reheasa' - our deepest apology for not hearing her out at the red party's leadership convention - about her concerns over red party's' leader Minnis's - leadership deficiencies.
OMG 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
There is no easy solution as long as you have young ill educated unemployed young men but maybe cameras like they have everywhere in the UK being placed in crime hot spots might be a start.
alfalfa 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
I hope the camera's work better than the ankle bracelets, and are bulletproof. If not, they will be used for target practice.
OldFort2012 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
It would not surprise me, and I hope they do. They will get filmed doing it by the one next door. And then the police can use them for target practice. I would put cameras every 100 yards everywhere, facing every direction. Swamp this rock with 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 cameras.
sealice 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Why are all the PLP trolls acting like their people actually did something to combat crime.... the only association they had with criminals was taking bribes and looking the other way???
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 1 minute ago
"Annihilating" people will only feed the cycle of violence. You will make them into martyrs. What's needed is "intelligence" and "justice". If for example one man is dragged before the courts for stealing by way of employment at NIB, you cannot transfer another senior man from another ministry, let's say Finance, when he's committed the exact same crime. When "justice" is corrupted you have problems. When people feel there's one rule for their people and another rule for everyone else. We've have 40 years of corrupted justice
jackbnimble 10 minutes ago
I'm surprised that anything in the Bahamas can be "rocked" anymore, much less the cabinet.
In May, 2000 when Archdeacon William Thompson was shot and killed, the country was "rocked" as crime had now infiltrated "the church".
In August, 2010 a 3-month old being held in a car by his father was shot and the country was again "rocked" . OMG! A baby had been shot.
In February, 2017, a 1-year old was shot in another drive-by. People said, "Lord, they shooting children" and the country was again "rocked".
Now we have an 8-month old that not only been shot, but killed and somehow our cabinet and, no doubt, our country is again "rocked".
We done do all the rocking we needed to 'roc with doc' and get the FNM elected for change. How much rockin' we gat to do before we make up our minds as a society with a Government at the helm whose mantra is "It's the people's time" before we seriously address crime.
To hell with rockin!
Pass the necessary legislation, if necessary, that takes our criminal matters from the Privy Council (because no murder will ever be the worst of the worse - that's clear) and puts our criminal matters before a Caribbean court that has no issues with capital punishment
Pass the necessary legislation that stops bail from being granted to repeat offenders for serious crimes. It only keeps keeps our hard-working policeman frustrated.
You are the cabinet. You are the government. We elected you for change. Pass the relevant laws and stop the rockin'!!
